Learn Vim with these Great Free Books

The Vim Tutorial and Reference By Steve Oualline (804 pages) The goal of this book is to provide a tutorial to show the reader how to use the power of Vim to solve common problems. Also the book attempts to show you visually the operation of very major command and option, and to fully document the rest. Chapters cover: Basic Editing – edit text in Vim.

Editing a Little Faster – covers additional commands to edit more efficiently.

Searching – introduction to Vim’s search commands.

Text Blocks and Multiple Files – deal with larger text blocks.

Windows and Tabs – split the screen into multiple windows and edit multiple files simultaneously. Also discusses using editing buffers.

Basic Visual Mode – highlight a block of text and execute a command on it.

Commands for Programmers – learn about syntax colouring, automatic indentation, indentation commands, commands to navigate through the source code, getting information from the man command, use tags to go up and down a call stack, make programs with the :make command, search files with :vimgrep.

Basic Abbreviations, Keyboard Mapping, and Initialization Files – ways to automate repetitive tasks.

Basic Command-Mode Commands – covers how ex-mode commands are structured including printing text lines, substitution, and shell escapes.

Basic GUI Usage – how to start Vim in GUI mode and make use of the special GUI features.

Dealing with Text Files – learn about automatic text wrapping, text formatting command, text formatting options, basic spell checking, dealing with different file formats, troff-related commands, and the rot13 algorithm.

Automation Completion – discusses automatic completion, customize the automatic completion feature, and how to use different types of completions.

Autocommands – learn about basic autocommands, autocommand groups, and listing and removing autocommands.

File Recovery and Command-Line Arguments – learn about command-line arguments for file recovery, encryption, batch files and scripts, additional command-line arguments, backup file options, how to do file recovery, and advanced swap file management.

Miscellaneous Commands – discusses getting character number information, how to go to a specific type in the file, redrawing the screen, sleeping, terminal control, suspending the editor, and reshowing the introduction screen.

Cookbook – presents a cookbook full of short recipes for common (and not so common) Vim editing.

Topics Not Covered – describes commands not covered by the book.

Complete Basic Editing – teaches you everything about basic editing.

Advanced Searching Using Regular Expressions – learn about turning on and off case sensitivity, search options, instant word searching, how to specify a search offset, and a complete description of regular expressions.

Advanced Text Blocks and Multiple Files – learn everything about dealing with text blocks and multiple files.

All About Windows, Tabs, and Sessions -discusses many different commands for selecting and arranging windows, and how to customize the appearance of the windows.

Advanced Visual Mode – looks at many of the other visual-related commands.

Advanced Commands for Programmers – removing autoindents, inserting registers and indent, indentation programs options, and more.

All About Abbreviations and Keyboard Mapping – explains abbreviations and keyboard mapping in complete detail.

Complete Command-Mode (:) Commands

Advanced GUI Commands – shows you how to customize the GUI.

Expressions and Functions – covers basic variables and expressions, the :echo statement Control statements, user-defined functions, and a complete list of built-in functions.

Customizing the Editor – thorough treatment of the :set command, local initialization files, customizing keyboard usage, customizing messages and the appearance of the screen, and other miscellaneous commands.

Language-Dependent Syntax Options.

How to Write a Syntax File. The content of this book is published under the Open Publication License.