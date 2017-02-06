Learn C Programming With 9 Excellent Open Source Books

The C Book By Mike Banahan, Declan Brady and Mark Doran (350 pages) The C Book is designed for programmers who already have some experience of using a modern high-level procedural programming language. The book concentrates on the things that are special to C. In particular, it is the way that C is used which is focused on. Chapters include: An Introduction to C

Variables and Arithmetic – introduces some of the fundamentals of C, including keywords and identifiers, declaration of variables, real types, integral types, expressions and arithmetic, and constants

Control of Flow and Logical Expressions – looks at the various ways that the control of flow statements can be used in a C program, including some statements that have not been introduced so far. Control of flow, more logical expressions, and strange operators

Functions – the type of functions, recursion and argument passing, and linkage

Arrays and Pointers – arrays, pointers, character handling, sizeof and storage allocation, pointers to functions, expressions involving pointers, arrays, the & operator and function declarations

Structured Data Types – structures, unions, bitfields, enums, qualifiers and derived types, and initialization

The Preprocessor – how the preprocessor works, and directives

Specialized Areas of C – declarations, definitions and accessibility, typedef, const and volatile, and sequence points

Libraries – diagnostics, character handling, localization, limits, mathematical functions, non-local jumps, signal handling, variable numbers of arguments, input and output, formatted I/O, character I/O, unformatted I/O, random access functions, general utilities, string handling, and date and time

Complete Programs in C – putting it all together, arguments to main, interpreting program arguments, a pattern matching program, and a more ambitious example The authors give the reader permission to do anything they want with the book provided there is an acknowledgement of the authors and their copyright. From what Mike Banahan has confirmed, the book is effectively under the Creative Commons License.

C Elements of Style By Steve Oualline (265 pages) C Elements of Style is a useful guide which covers the principals of good programming style, teaching C and C++ programmers how to write code that can be easily read, understood, and maintained by others. Whether you are a student or professional programmer, you will benefit from the many tips and techniques for constructing elegant, reliable code. The book attempts to show readers how to build a good programming style into your code. Since computer reads only the code and the human concentrates on the comments, a good programming style pertains to both parts of a program. The ultimate goal is to build a well-designed, well-written code which not only make an effective use of the computer and but also contains careful constructed comments to help humans understand it. This condition will ease the debugging, maintenance and enhancement process, which will eventually improve the readability, portability, reliability and maintainability of your code. Inside, you will find guidelines on writing comments, program heading, determining variable names, statement formatting, statement details, writing preprocessor, organizing directories and creating makefile. This book is published under the Creative Commons License.

Build Your Own Lisp By Daniel Holden (212 pages) Learn the C programming language and at the same time learn how to build your very own programming language, a minimal Lisp, in under 1000 lines of code. This book is for anyone wanting to learn C, or who has once wondered how to build their own programming language. It is not designed as a first programming language book, as you need some programming experience to make your way through the content. Build Your Own Lisp is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0. A paperback is available to purchase from Amazon.

The GNU C Reference Manual By Trevis Rothwell, James Youngman (91 pages) The GNU C Reference Manual is a reference for the C programming language and aims to document the 1989 ANSI C standard, the 1999 ISO C standard, and the current state of GNU extensions to standard C. It is not designed for new programmers. Chapters cover: Lexical Elements – describes the lexical elements that make up C source code after preprocessing. These elements are called tokens. There are five types of tokens: keywords, identifiers, constants, operators, and separators

Data Types – examines primitive data types, enumerations, unions, structures, arrays, pointers, incomplete types, type qualifiers, storage class specifiers, and renaming types

Expressions and Operators – also looks at incrementing / decrementing, arithmetic operators, complex conjugation, comparison operators, logical operators, bit shifting, bitwise local operators, pointer operators, the sizeof operator, type casts, and more

Statements – read about labels, expression statements, the if statement, the switch statement, the while statement, the do statement, the for statement, blocks, the null statement, the goto statement, the break statement, the continue statement, the return statement, and the typedef statement

Functions – learn about function declarations, function definitions, calling functions, function parameters, variable length parameter lists, calling functions through function pointers, the main function, recursive functions, and more

Program Structure and Scope – looks at the big picture

A Sample Program – a complete program written in C, consisting of both a C source file and a header file. This program is an expanded version of the quintessential “hello world” program, and serves as an example of how to format and structure C code for use in programs for FSF Project GNU The book is available under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or later.

The GNU C Programming Tutorial By Mark Burgess, Ron Hale-Evans (290 pages) The GNU C Programming Tutorial introduces the reader to the basic ideas in a logical order. It offers detailed coverage of each of the main elements of the C language and how to program in C, with special emphasis on the GNU/Linux compiler and associated software. There are chapters devoted to functions, variables and declarations, scope, expressions and operators, parameters, pointers, decisions, loops, arrays, strings, input and output, and much more. The GNU C Programming Tutorial is released under the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.1.

Essential C

By Nick Parlante (45 pages) This Stanford CS Education is a fairly brief document which explains all the common features and techniques for C. The coverage is pretty quick, so it is targeted at a programmer with a background in another language. Topics include variables, int types, floating point types, promotion, truncation, operators, control structures (if, while, for), functions, value parameters, reference parameters, structs, pointers, arrays, the pre-processor, and the standard C library functions. Table of Contents: Introduction

Basic Types and Operators

Control Structures

Complex Data Types

Functions

Odds and Ends

Advanced Arrays and Pointers

Operators and Standard Library Reference The author’s description indicates this book is issued under an open-source like license.

Beej’s Guide to C Programming By Brian “Beej” Hall (130 pages) Beej’s Guide to C Programming tries to lead the reader from complete and utter sheer lost confusion on to the sort of enlightened bliss that can only be obtained though pure C programming. Chapters: Programming Building Blocks

Variables, Expressions, and Statements – A variable is simply a name for a number. An expression in C consists of other expressions optionally put together with operators. Examines the if, while, do-while, and the for statements

Building Blocks Revisited

Functions – put some of those building blocks in their own functions when they become too large, or when they do a different thing than the rest of the code

Variables, the Sequel – talks about variable scope and storage classes

Pointers – they are the address of data. Just like an int can be 12, a pointer can be the address of data

Structures – a construct that allows you to logically group variables into groups. You can then reference the group as a whole

Arrays – a linear collection of related data

Strings – a string in C is a sequence of bytes in memory that usually contains a bunch of letters

Dynamic Memory – explores the malloc(), free(), realloc(), and calloc() functions

More Stuff – topics include pointer arithmetic, typedef, enum, struct declarations, command line arguments, multidimensional arrays, casting and promotion, incomplete types, void pointers, NULL pointers, and static keywords

Standard I/O Library – used for reading from and writing to files

String Manipulation – find functions for pulling substrings out of strings, concatenating strings together, getting the length of a string, and more

Mathematics – functions that will serve your general purpose mathematical needs This book is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial- No Derivative Works 3.0 License.

Modern C By Jens Gustedt (310 pages) Modern C seeks to motivate the reader to climb to higher levels of knowledge. The book is divided into five levels: First level – provides the reader with the very basics of C programs, their purpose, their structure, and how to use them

Second level – details most principal concepts and features such as control structures, data types, operators and functions. It aims to provide the reader with a deeper understanding of the things that are going on with running programs

Third level – goes to the heart of the C language. It fully explains pointers, familiarizes you with C’s memory model, and allows you to understand most of C’s library interface.

Fourth level – goes into detail in specific topics, such as performance, reentrancy, atomicity, threads and type generic programming

Fifth level – discusses the author’s ideas for a future development of C This book is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial- No Derivative Works 3.0 License.