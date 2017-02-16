Master C++ Programming with Open-Source Books

The Boost C++ Libraries By Boris Schäling (570 pages) The Boost C++ libraries are regarded as important and influential in the C++ world. These portable libraries provide support for tasks and structures such as multithreading, containers, string and text processing, iterators, linear algebra, pseudo-random number generation, template metaprogramming, concurrent programming, data structures, image processing, regular expressions, and unit testing. Boost works on almost any modern operating system, including Linux and Windows variants, and supports most modern compilers. This book introduces 72 Boost libraries that provide a wide range of useful capabilities. They help programmers manage memory and process strings more easily. The libraries provide containers and other data structures that extend the standard library. They make it easy to build platform-independent network applications. This is a gem to add to any collection. The 430 code examples illustrate the libraries’ capabilities well. Chapters examine memory management, string handling, containers, data structures, algorithms, communication, streams and files, and time. Later chapters proceed to explore functional, parallel and generic programming. The book closes with masterly coverage on language extensions, error and number handling, application libraries, design patterns, and other libraries. Boost C++ Libraries is released under the Creative Commons Attribution – NonCommercial – NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. There is a print version to buy on Amazon if you like to carry books around. Electronic version are also available to purchase in Kindle, E-book, and PDF formats.

C++ Annotations By Frank B. Brokken (1029 pages) The C++ Annotations offers an extensive tutorial about the C++ programming language. It can be used as a textbook for C++ programming courses. The C++ Annotations is intended for knowledgeable users of C or a language that uses a C-like grammar. Chapters include: Name Spaces

Strings – C offers rudimentary string support

IO-stream Library – offers an input/output (I/O) library based on class concepts

Classes – C offers two methods for structuring data of different types. The C struct holds data members of various types, and the C union also defines data members of various types. This chapter introduces classes, a kind of struct but its contents are by default inaccessible to the outside world

Static Data and Functions

Memory Management – examines the operators that handle memory allocation in C++

Exceptions – allow C++ programs to perform a controlled non-local return, without the disadvantages of longjmp and setjmp

Operator Overloading – takes a look at operator overloading in general

Abstract Containers

Inheritance – another term for derivation. The chapter shows that base class pointers may be used to point to derived class objects

Polymorphism – a special form of inheritance

Friends – introduces the friend keyword and the principles that underly its use

Pointers to Members – defining pointers to members, using pointers to members, pointers to static members, and pointer sizes

Nested Classes – used in situations where the nested class has a close conceptual relationship to its surrounding class

Standard Template Library (STL) – a general purpose library consisting of containers, generic algorithms, iterators, function objects, allocators, adaptors and data structures. The data structures used by the algorithms are abstract in the sense that the algorithms can be used with (practically) any data type

Generic Algorithms – cover the STL’s generic algorithms

Function Templates – explores the syntactic peculiarities of templates. The notions of template type parameter, template non-type parameter, and function template are introduced and several examples of templates are provided

Class Templates – constructing and using class templates is discussed

Advanced Template Use – following a short overview of subtleties related to templates the main characteristics of template meta programming are introduced The book is available in HTML, PDF, PostScript, and plain text. It’s freely distributable, and published under the terms of the GNU General Public License.

Introduction to Design Patterns in C++ with Qt 4, An By Alan Ezust, Paul Ezust (656 pages) This book starts with an introduction to the basic C++ elements, OO concepts, UML, and the core Qt classes. It moves on to higher-level programming ideas, Qt modules, and design patterns. The final part of the book examines important C++ features with rigour. There is good coverage on functions, inheritance and polymorphism. The book is designed to be used in a university class, and assumes no C or C++ programming experience. It includes Qt examples, exercises, solutions, and lecture slides for instructors. This book is part of Bruce Perens’ Open Source Series. All books in this series are released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later.

How to Think Like a Computer Scientist: C++ By Allen B. Downey (191 pages) How To Think Like A Computer Scientist C++ version is a concise and gentle introduction to software design using the C++ programming language. Intended for would-be developers with no programming experience, this book starts with the most basic concepts and gradually adds new material at a pace that is comfortable to the reader. This book providing a wealth of information on: Variables, expressions and statements

Functions

Conditionals and recursion

Fruitful functions

Iteration

Strings

Vectors

Member functions

Vectors of Objects

Objects of Vectors

Classes and invariants

File Input/Output and apmatrixes How to Think Like a Computer Scientist: C++ Version is a free textbook available under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported License.

C++ GUI Programming with Qt 3 By Jasmin Blanchette, Mark Summerfield (464 pages) The latest stable release of Qt is version 5.8. This book teaches the reader how to write GUI programs using Qt 3, the last version of Qt 3 was released in 2004. But there is a lot of the book which still makes sense for Qt 4 and Qt 5. C++ GUI Programming with Qt 3 assumes the reader has a rudimentary understanding of C++; this isn’t a book intended for a beginner. The book introduces the reader to all the concepts and practices to program GUI applications using Qt. Central topics are given a thorough treatment, and there is some specialized and advanced material. This book is part of Bruce Perens’ Open Source Series. All books in this series are released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later.

Open Data Structures (in C++)

By Pat Morin (336 pages) This book teaches the design and analysis of basic data structures and their implementation in C++. It covers the implementation and analysis of data structures for sequences (lists), queues, priority queues, unordered dictionaries, ordered dictionaries, and graphs. The author was motivated to offer undergraduate computer science a free way to study data structures. But this book is not intended to act as an introduction to the C++ programming language or the C++ Standard Template library. Instead, it should help programmers understand how STL data structures are implemented and why these implementations are efficient. Chapters cover array-based lists, linked lists, skiplists, hash tables, binary trees including random binary search trees, scapegoat trees, and red-black trees. Later chapters examine heaps, sorting algorithms (comparison-based, counting sort, and radix sort), graphs, data structures for integers, and external memory searching. The book and is released under a Creative Commons Attribution License. Read the book for free – released in HTML, PDF, and the book’s LaTeX, Java/C++/Python sources can be downloaded from GitHub. There is also a paperback version to buy. The book has been translated into Slovenian and Turkish.

Cross-Platform GUI Programming with wxWidgets By Julian Smart and Kevin Hock with Stefan CsomorBrifll (744 pages) wxWidgets is a popular C++ library that lets developers create applications for Windows, Mac OS X, Linux and other platforms with a single code base. It supports a wide range of graphical libraries. Following a brief introduction and getting started, the book’s chapters cover: Event handling

Window basics

Drawing and painting

Handing input

Window layout using sizers

Using standard dialogs

Creating custom dialogs

Programming with images

Clipboard and drag and drop

Advanced window classes

Data structure classes

Files and streams

Memory management, debugging and error checking

Writing international applications

Writing multithreaded applications

Programming with wxSocket

Working with documents and views

Perfecting your application This book is part of Bruce Perens’ Open Source Series. All books in this series are released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later.

The Rook’s Guide to C++ By Jeremy Hansen (160 pages) Chapters cover variables, literals and constants, output, input, data types and conversion, conditionals (if, else and else if, switch statements), strings, loops, arrays, blocks, functions and scope. Later chapters examine problem solving and troubleshooting, the preprocessor, advanced arithmetic, file I/O, pointers, dynamic data, classes and abstraction, separation compilation and STL. Most of the book was written during a hackathon weekend by 25 Norwich University students. Certainly not flawless, but a good general text. It is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License. The book is also available in print from Amazon.