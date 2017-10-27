Minilens – Fun Open Source Puzzle Platform Game

Clean up Earth:

Minilens is a fun open source puzzle-platform game set on post-apocalyptic Earth. The star of the show is Minilens, a robot that lacks the ability to jump. His task is to cleanse Earth of radioactive barrels, and at the same time collect the only life left on the planet — flowers.

There are 45 levels to solve. The game offers a great way to stimulate your grey matter, particularly as some of the levels are tricky to solve. And when (if?) you’ve solved all the levels or you’re totally stumped, the fun doesn’t end. It’s easy to make new challenging levels using the Godot Engine. The engine creates games targeting PC, console, mobile and web platforms, and has dozens of developers and more than 400 contributors.

Minilens has support for all major operating systems, and you can also play the game in a web browser, courtesy of the Godot Engine. Puzzle games, just like every other genre, are sharing in the mobile gaming boom. Like any good puzzle game, Minilens is addictive and entertaining. The reason why you can’t put this game down is the satisfaction received from solving each problem.

Here’s a short video of Minilens in action. It illustrates the game’s tutorial, a useful feature which teaches the fundamentals of the game.

And a screenshot of the intro page.

Features

Full screen mode

Cute graphics

Atmospheric background music

Levels: Tutorial – 10 levels First Contact – 10 levels Botanica – 6 levels Spaceship – 6 levels Home Sweet Home – 3 levels Seek and Destroy – 5 levels Special Surprise – 5 levels

Create new levels with the Godot Engine

KOBUGE Games has also released other open source platform games built using the Godot Engine including:

Herbi – a retro platformer where you collect diamond

space-settlers – a colonization board-game in space

Jetpaca – a colourful game about a rocket-powered flying alpaca,

OS Supported Notes Minilens is also available for Android and HTML5. The game is made with the Godot Engine, an advanced, feature-packed, multi-platform 2D and 3D open source game engine.



Homepage: kobuge-games.github.io

Developer: KOBUGE Games

License: GNU GPL v3



Like this: Like Loading...