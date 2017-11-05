Taisei – A Classy, Frenetic Shoot’em Up Game in the Style of The Touhou Project
Taisei
This is a top down perspective shoot’em up game in the style of the Touhou Project. It’s fast, furious, and good fun to play.
The Touhou Project is a series of Japanese bullet hell shooter video games developed by the single-person Team Shanghai Alice. The game is set in an isolated world full of Japanese folklore. Taisei is a very challenging game to play, particularly if you’ve never played bullet hell type games. Even the ‘easy’ mode is not easy.
In a shoot ’em up, the player character engages in a lone assault, often in a spacecraft or aircraft, shooting large numbers of enemies while dodging their attacks. The bullet hell tag reflects the plethora of bullets that you must avoid.
Here is a demo of the game.
Features include:
- 2 characters to play who have different shots:
- Kirisame Marisa
- Konpaku Yōmu
- 6 levels (stages) to tackle. Each stage has a boss and a mid boss:
- Misty Lake
- Walk Along the Border
- Through the Tunnel of Light
- Forgotten Mansion
- Climbing the Tower of Babel
- Roof of the World
- 4 skill levels:
- Easy
- Normal
- Hard
- Lunatic
- Collect items by killing enemies:
- Blue – increases your score
- Red – boosts your power
- Green Star – Bomb. Appears either filled (full bomb) or as an empty outline (bomb fragment). 5 fragments get you a bomb
- Pink Star – Life or Life fragment
- Focus fire – makes your weapon more focused at the expense of maneuverability. The mode helps to dodge bullets
- Support for game controllers – uses SDL2’s unified GameController API
- A special mode where you can practice the game’s levels
- Fully portable replays
- Uses complex math for projectile positioning
- BGM support
- Make your very own Taisei reskin
This tutorial shows you how to compile the latest code release – it includes great background music which isn’t yet available in the binary release.
|The next release of Taisei will feature background music but get a preview now - watch the above tutorial and build the latest version of the code. The game has been in development for more than 6 years.
Homepage: taisei-project.org
Developer: Andrei Alexeyev, Lukas Weber, Igor Molchanov, and other contributors
License: MIT License
Written in: C
