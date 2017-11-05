Taisei – A Classy, Frenetic Shoot’em Up Game in the Style of The Touhou Project

Taisei



This is a top down perspective shoot’em up game in the style of the Touhou Project. It’s fast, furious, and good fun to play.

The Touhou Project is a series of Japanese bullet hell shooter video games developed by the single-person Team Shanghai Alice. The game is set in an isolated world full of Japanese folklore. Taisei is a very challenging game to play, particularly if you’ve never played bullet hell type games. Even the ‘easy’ mode is not easy.

In a shoot ’em up, the player character engages in a lone assault, often in a spacecraft or aircraft, shooting large numbers of enemies while dodging their attacks. The bullet hell tag reflects the plethora of bullets that you must avoid.

Here is a demo of the game.

Features include:

2 characters to play who have different shots: Kirisame Marisa Konpaku Yōmu

6 levels (stages) to tackle. Each stage has a boss and a mid boss: Misty Lake Walk Along the Border Through the Tunnel of Light Forgotten Mansion Climbing the Tower of Babel Roof of the World

4 skill levels: Easy Normal Hard Lunatic

Collect items by killing enemies: Blue – increases your score Red – boosts your power Green Star – Bomb. Appears either filled (full bomb) or as an empty outline (bomb fragment). 5 fragments get you a bomb Pink Star – Life or Life fragment

Focus fire – makes your weapon more focused at the expense of maneuverability. The mode helps to dodge bullets

Support for game controllers – uses SDL2’s unified GameController API

A special mode where you can practice the game’s levels

Fully portable replays

Uses complex math for projectile positioning

BGM support

Make your very own Taisei reskin

This tutorial shows you how to compile the latest code release – it includes great background music which isn’t yet available in the binary release.





OS Supported Notes The next release of Taisei will feature background music but get a preview now - watch the above tutorial and build the latest version of the code. The game has been in development for more than 6 years.



Homepage: taisei-project.org

Developer: Andrei Alexeyev, Lukas Weber, Igor Molchanov, and other contributors

License: MIT License

Written in: C



