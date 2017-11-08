Captain Holetooth – Explorative 2D Platform Game for Kids

Captain Holetooth

This is a small, action / adventure, platform game targeted at young children, primarily 4-8 year olds. The main goal of the game is to have fun.

Captain Holetooth is a pirate who lives in a rich world with amazing characters. His goal is to defend a kind of “magic candy” and to collect surplus sweets so that children don’t eat too much of them. The world of Captain Holetooth has a deep backstory (almost like J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings) and the origin of the setting is the developer’s work on children’s books.

The game is in an early stage of development and the stages are largely unfinished. The artwork is particularly noteworthy. And this is definitely a game to watch to see how it develops. It’s released under an open source license.

Here’s a short video of the game.

Features include:

Deep backstory, rich world, fun characters

Explorative nature is appealing to many audiences

Characters are revealed during gameplay

Episodic content or chapters are planned (5 short chapters are already written)

Parental controls – limit the amount of daily play time

Find secrets hidden in the level

There’s deliberately no scoring system, instead exploration and lore are more important factors

Simple dialogue system

Switch levels and adjust sound/music settings

Supports most game controllers (PS4, XBOX, Logitech etc.)

OS Supported Notes Captain Holetooth uses the Godot Engine, a popular the open source game engine. There is an alpha version also available for Android.



Homepage: hirnbix.itch.io/captain-holetooth

Developer: Oliver Rühl, Yasha Bo, Ivan Skodje

License: Apache License 2.0. Captain Holetooth and all other character designs used in the game are licensed under the CC Attribution 3.0 Unported License.



You can download the source code from GitHub. If you’re looking for an open source project to contribute to, Captain Holetooth seems a good candidate. As the game uses the Godot Engine, coding for the project is more accessible for non-programmers. GDScript is designed to integrate from the ground to the way Godot works, and is very simple and easy to learn.

