Android 6.0.1 Released for Asus Tinker Board

Android 6.0.1

Asus has now made available their first release of the Android operating system on the Asus Tinker Board. Asus has labelled the release as TinkerOS_Android V13.11.0.2 (Beta version). It’s a release of Android 6.0.1 running on kernel 3.10.0.

To install the operating system, users just need to use a disk tool to write the Android image to a micro SD card. This is included with the zip file (from Asus’s website – www.asus.com/Single-Board-Computer/Tinker-Board/HelpDesk_Download/).

Upgrade Disk Tool

There’s no progress bar to show how the image writing is proceeding. But when it’s completed and successful, you’ll receive the notification below.

SD Firmware Tool

My initial observation:

  • The first boot up takes a while – it seems an age before even an Android logo is displayed. Don’t reboot the Tinker Board.

Here’s a few screenshots of the apps. The 4K Video icon looks very interesting. More on that later.

Android 4K Video

Some technical information.

Technical Information

