Assimilate Go Programming with Open Source Books

An Introduction to Programming in Go By Caleb Doxsey (166 pages) As the title suggests, this is a short, concise introduction to computer programming using the language Go. Chapters cover: Getting Started – covers files and folders, the terminal, text editors, and Go tools

Your First Program – the obligatory “Hello World”

Types – built-in data types: Numbers, Strings, and Booleans

Variables – covers how to name a variable, scope, constants, defining multiple variables, and closing with an example program

Control Structures – start to write useful programs by learning about control structures: for, if, and switch

Arrays, Slices and Maps – looks at three more built-in types: arrays, slices and maps

Functions – an independent section of code that maps zero or more input parameters to zero or more output parameters

Pointers – examines the * and & operators, and new

Structs and Interfaces – a struct is a type which contains named fields. For interfaces, the chapter explains the “method set”

Concurrency – Go has rich support for concurrency using goroutines and channels

Packages – another mechanism for code reuse

Testing – Go includes a special program that makes writing tests easier

The Core Packages – takes a look at some of the most commonly used packages included with Go The online version of the book is available under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License. There is an updated version of the book available to purchase.

Go Bootcamp By Matt Aimonetti (118 pages) Go Bootcamp – Everything you need to know to get started with Go teachers the reader, among other things, the pros and cons of static typing, what makes the language unique, what Go is good at, and what are the challenging aspects of the language. The book offers exercises to help cement the knowledge learned. Chapters include: The Basics – looks at variables and inferred typing, constants, printing constants and variables, packages and imports, code location, exported names, and more

Types – includes structs, initializing, composition vs inheritance and more

Collection Types – arrays including multi-dimensional arrays, slices, range, and maps are explored

Control flow – if statement, for loop, and switch case statement are covered

Methods – types and methods allow for an object-oriented style of programming

Interfaces – an interface type is defined by a set of methods. A value of interface type can hold any value that implements those methods

Concurrency – explores one of the most interesting aspects of the Go language

Get Setup – focuses on OS X

Get Your Feet Wet

Tips and Tricks – shares some tricks experienced developers discovered over time The book is released under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License and code licensed under a BSD license.

Building Web Apps with Go By Jeremy Saenz (39 pages) Building Web Apps with Go covers a wide array of web topics. Chapters include: Go Makes Things Simple

The net/http package – starts with a brief overview of HTTP before moving on to explore an important package, net/http

Creating a Basic Web App – in Go

Deployment – deploy a web application to Heroku

URL Routing – creates some routing for a RESTful resource called “posts”

Middleware – shows how to use a Negroni stack with the built in middleware and how to create your own custom middleware

Rendering – learn how render HTML and JSON using the methods offered in Go’s standard library

Testing – covers the unit-test style approach and an end-to-end approach

Controllers – illustrates the benefits in using a controller model

Databases – connect to a SQLite database

Tips and Tricks This book is licensed under the CC BY-SA 3.0 License, the code is licensed under a BSD 3-Clause License, unless otherwise specified. There are portions of this book that are incomplete.

Build Web Application with Golang By Astaxie (327 pages) This book describes how to develop web application in Go, introducing a lot of basic knowledge, development tools and techniques. The book uses this knowledge to implement a simple web framework. Chapters include: Go basic knowledge

Web foundation – talks about some concepts of the web and how to run web applications in Go

HTTP Form – how to handle form data in Go, and how to validate form data

Database – examines the database driver interface design in Go, before moving on to introducing SQM database drivers Go, and then presenting the ORM

Data Storage and session – highlights the differences between cookies and sessions, session hijacking, and how to prevent it

Text files – XML, JSON, regular expressions, the MVC pattern to develop applications in Go, ending with an introduction to file and folder operations

Web services – Sockets, WebSocket, REST, and RPC are covered

Security and encryption – CSRF attacks, filter inputs, XSS attacks, SQL injection, password storage, and encrypting and decrypting data

Internationalization and localization – time zone, localized resources, and international sites

Error handling, debugging and testing – describes how to handle errors in the Go language and how to design your own handling package and functions, how to use GDB to debug programs under dynamic operating conditions. The chapter moves on to explaining unit testing and in-depth discussions and examples on how to write unit tests

Deployment and maintenance – logs, errors and crashes, deployment, and backup and recovery

Build a web framework – introduces the MVC architecture, a routing and logging system and simple server configuration

Develop web framework This book is licensed under the CC BY-SA 3.0 License, the code is licensed under a BSD 3-Clause License, unless otherwise specified.

Learning Go By Mike Gieben (HTML) This book is aimed at developers with some knowledge of programming languages and how to program. Chapters cover: Introduction – details the lineage of the language and shows the types, variables and control structures

Functions – how to make and use functions

Packages – functions and data are grouped together in packages. Here you’ll see how to make your own package. How to unit test your package is also described

Beyond the basics – learn how to create your own data types and define functions on them (called methods)

Interfaces – Go does not support Object Orientation in the traditional sense. In Go the central concept is interfaces

Concurrency – with the go keyword functions can be started in separate routines (called goroutines). Communication with these goroutines is done via channels

Communication – how to create/read/write from and to files. And how to do networking This work is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

Webapps in Go By Suraj Patil (191 pages) This book teaches you how to write web applications in Go without using a framework. Each new concept is explained with a valid code example. Chapters include: Variables & Data Structures

Control statements and Functions

Struct

Object-oriented

Interface

Concurrency

Managing the Workspave

Web Programming Basics

Basic web application

Designing our web app

Using databases in Go

Accessing the database

Retrieving Result Sets

Modifying Data and Using Transactions

Using Prepared Statements

Handling Errors

Working with NULLs

Working with Unknown Columns

The connection pool

Surprises, Antipatterns and Limitations

Database Encapsulation

An Example

Working with Forms

Uploading files

Templates

Authentication

Files

Routing

Middlewares

Building an API

Writing a client

Unit Testing

Version Control Basics The book is released under an open source license.

The Little Go Book By Karl Seguin (84 pages) The Little Go Book is an introduction to Google’s Go programming language. It’s aimed at developers who aren’t that comfortable with the idea of pointers and static typing. Chapters include: The Basics

Structures

Maps, Arrays and Slices

Code Organization and Interfaces

Tidbits – talks about a miscellany of Go’s features

Concurrency The Little Go Book is licensed under the Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.