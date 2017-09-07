Shuffle the Decks with These Ace Open Source Card Games

Card Games

A card game is a game that uses playing cards as the main way the game is played. The cards can be a standard deck of 52 French playing cards with 4 suits of Spades, Hearts, Diamonds, and Clubs. Or the cards can be game-specific. There is a plethora of card games available, with families of related games.

Card games offer many positive attributes. They can improve mental skills, memory and logic. They can test your patience, help you focus, and are popular for all ages. Having a good memory is essential to a person’s overall well-being. A good way to improve memory is playing fun games. Whether it’s a board game or a deck of cards, putting your brain to work definitely has its advantages. The earlier a person who has a poor working memory can begin to strengthen it, the more successful they’ll be in life.

Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there’s still strong demand for good quality card games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream. Here are our picks of the best card games. We only advocate open source games here. And we give preference to games that run on multiple operating systems.

CARD GAMES Magarena Rules are based on the first modern collectible card game, Magic: The Gathering. PokerTH Texas hold’em poker game XMage Play Magic against one or more online players or computer opponents PySolFC Collection of more than 1000 Solitaire Card Games

Games are not listed by any sort of ranking. They are all worth downloading and free in every sense.

