Improve Your Mental Mettle with These Open Source Puzzle Games

Tax Your Brain, Not Your Wallet

Puzzle video games are a type of game that focuses on puzzle solving. A puzzle is a problem or set of problems a player has to solve within the confines of the game.

The puzzle genre often tests problem-solving skills enhancing both analytical and critical thinking skills. Word completion, pattern recognition, logical reasoning, persistence, and sequence solving are some of the skills often required to prosper here. Some games offer unlimited time or attempts to solve a puzzle, others present time-limited exercises which increase the difficulty of the puzzle. Most puzzle games are basic in graphics but are very addictive.

This genre owes its origins to puzzles and brain teasers. Traditional thinking games such as Hangman, Mastermind, and the mathematical game Nim were early computer implementations.

Software developers can shape a gamer’s brain in a multitude of directions — cognitive awareness, logistics, reflexes, memory, to cite a selection — puzzle games are appealing for all ages.

Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there’s still strong demand for compelling puzzle games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream. Here are our picks of the best games. We only advocate open source games here. And we give preference to games that run on multiple operating systems.

For other games, check out our Games Portal page.

Like this: Like Loading...