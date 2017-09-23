Puzzle Games

Improve Your Mental Mettle with These Open Source Puzzle Games

Tax Your Brain, Not Your Wallet

Puzzle video games are a type of game that focuses on puzzle solving. A puzzle is a problem or set of problems a player has to solve within the confines of the game.

The puzzle genre often tests problem-solving skills enhancing both analytical and critical thinking skills. Word completion, pattern recognition, logical reasoning, persistence, and sequence solving are some of the skills often required to prosper here. Some games offer unlimited time or attempts to solve a puzzle, others present time-limited exercises which increase the difficulty of the puzzle. Most puzzle games are basic in graphics but are very addictive.

This genre owes its origins to puzzles and brain teasers. Traditional thinking games such as Hangman, Mastermind, and the mathematical game Nim were early computer implementations.

Software developers can shape a gamer’s brain in a multitude of directions — cognitive awareness, logistics, reflexes, memory, to cite a selection — puzzle games are appealing for all ages.

Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there’s still strong demand for compelling puzzle games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream. Here are our picks of the best games. We only advocate open source games here. And we give preference to games that run on multiple operating systems.

TrackballsInspired by Marble Madness
Fish Fillets - Next GenerationPort of the Puzzle Game Fish Fillets
Frozen BubbleA clone of the popular “Puzzle Bobble” game
NeverballTilt the Floor to Roll a Ball Game
Crack Attack!Based on the Super Nintendo classic Tetris Attack
Brain WorkshopDual N-Back Game
Angry, Drunken Dwarves“Falling Blocks” Puzzle Game
gbrainyBrain Teaser Game for GNOME
EnigmaHuge Collection of Puzzle Games
AmoebaxCute and Addictive Action-Puzzle Game
DinothawrSave your frozen friends by pushing them onto lava
PingusLemmings Like Game
KmahjonggRemove Matching Mahjongg Tiles to Clear the Board

