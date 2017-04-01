TinkerOS_Debian V1.6 (Beta version) Released

There’s a new release of TinkerOS available to download on Asus’s website. TinkerOS is a Linux distribution for the Asus Tinker Board based on Debian. Not heard of the Asus Tinker Board? Read our two page review.

According to the changelog, the beta release adds the following:

Enable NFS_V4_1, NFS_V4_2 and IP_NF_NAT for kernel

Preload GPIO libraries in ZIP

Enable LED triggers for power, mmc0, and cpu0. (BUG on act recovery LED will be fixed in official version)

Install chromium_57.0.2987.98-1_armhf.deb from Debian 9

Install h264ify extension for Chromium

Add RK Player

The most interesting addition is the RK player. We will test to see how this hardware accelerated media player performs.

You can download TinkerOS 1.6 (beta) from Asus’s website.

