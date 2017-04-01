Teach Scratch Programming with Open Source Books

Scratch Programming Playground: Learn to Program by Making Cool Games By Al Sweigart (288 pages) This book is a perfect introduction to learning to program in Scratch. The author guides you through creating several video games in Scratch. By building the projects in this book, readers understand which blocks are often used to create video games in Scratch. These projects provide a solid foundation to build upon when creating original programs. No programming experience is needed. Each program in the book is easy to make by following the step-by-step instructions. Readers learn about the code blocks and programming concepts as they make games that use them. Chapters cover: Getting Started with Scratch – shows you how to access the Scratch website and the different parts of the Scratch editor

Rainbow Lines in Space! – create an animated art project using basic code blocks and several sprites working together. You’ll also learn about directions and degrees

Maze Runner – make a maze game in which the player uses the keyboard to change the cat’s coordinates and escape through eight different maze levels

Shooting Hoops with Gravity – shows you how to make a basketball game that implements realistic gravity for jumping cats and falling basketballs

A Polished Brick Breaker Game – a remake of Breakout, the brick-breaking classic. The chapter covers simple techniques for taking a plain brick breaker game and turning it into a polished, exciting game with animations, sound effects, and more

Snaaaaaake! – features the classic computer game in which the player guides an ever-growing snake around the screen which gobbles apples. Gobble gobble. It explains how to use Scratch’s sprite cloning feature to make the stretching snake body

Fruit Slicer – make a clone of the hit smartphone game Fruit Ninja, in which the player slices fruit in mid-air

Asteroid Breaker . . . in Space! – features a clone of the classic space shooter Asteroids. Smash space rocks. You’ll add mouse and keyboard controls to the spaceship

Making an Advanced Platformer – explains how to create a platform game inspired by Super Mario Bros with walking and jumping animations, platforms, and AI-controlled enemies Scratch Programming Playground is free to read online under a Creative Commons license.

Learn to Code with Scratch By The MagPi Team (92 pages) This book helps you start coding with Scratch, guiding you step by step through the process of creating all sorts of projects: games, animations, quizzes, electronics circuits, and more. It’s educational and bags of fun. Chapters cover: Getting stated with Scratch – shows you how to make your first Scratch script

Bouncy Hedgehog – make your first game. The chapter shows you how to bring in new sprites and backgrounds, and how to use the bracket blocks and diamond blocks in your projects

Lost in Space – program your own animation of a spaceship heading for Earth, using a scaling effect to make the ship smaller as it moves into the distance

Chatbot – create your own talking robot which responds to text input

Boat Race – create your own boat race game, complete with mouse control, collision detection, and on-screen timer

Ada Poetry Generator – generate random poems

Light an LED – hook up a button-activated LED

LED Traffic Lights – use three LEDs and a push button to create your own pedestrian crossing

Multiple-Choice Quiz – dazzle your friends with your own quiz game

Add a Title Screen – shows you how to add a title screen with instructions and a fun animation

Add a High Score Table – keep players coming back for more by keeping a record of the best scores, and telling them how they measure up

Build a Space Shooter – create an impressive 3D space shooter, using nothing more than Scratch and some clever coding techniques

Quick Reference – a handy reference guide to Scratch’s interface, GPIO functionality, and all of its code blocks The book is licensed under a Creative Commons license.

Creative Computing By Karen Brennan, Christan Balch, Michelle Chung (154 pages) This guide is a collection of ideas, strategies, and activities for an introductory creative computing experience using the Scratch programming language. The guide can be used in a variety of settings (classrooms, clubs, museums, libraries, and more) with a variety of learners (K-12 teacher, college instructor, parent, young learner and beyond). No prior experience with computer programming is required. Chapters explore: Getting Started – dive into an initial creative experience by making something “surprising” happen to a Scratch character

Exploring – a series of activities that provide varying levels of structure – from a step-by-step tutorial, to a creative challenge using a limited number of blocks, to open-ended explorations through making a project about yourself

Animations – play with visuals and audio in these activities focused on animation, art, and music

Stories – create new interactive worlds through collaborative storytelling

Games – connect fundamental game mechanics such as score and levels to key computational concepts, such as variables, operators, and conditionals. Analyze your favorite games, imagine new ones, and practice game design by implementing (and extending) classic games, like Pong

Diving Deeper – revisits work from prior units, further exploring advanced concepts or helping others by designing new activities or debugging challenges

Hackathon – design and develop your own project through iterative cycles of planning, making, and sharing The guide is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.

An Introduction to Computing Science: Starting from Scratch – (updated 2016 using Scratch 2) By Jeremy Scott (75 pages) This book seeks to introduce learners to Computing Science via the Scratch 2.0 programming environment. Chapters cover: Scratching the Surface

Story Time

A Mazing Game

Get the Picture?

Forest Archery Game Some of the material within this resource is based on existing work from the ScratchEd site, reproduced and adapted under Creative Commons license.

An Intermediate Course in Computing Science: Itching for More By Jeremy Scott (74 pages) This resource is intended for use with learners who already have some programming experience – possibly from Starting from Scratch: An Introduction to Computing Science. The guide seeks to consolidate learners’ understanding of Computing Science concepts, with a focus on abstraction and modularity, via the BYOB programming environment developed by the University of California, Berkeley. The programming section covers: Haunted House Game – a broad reintroduction to programming for learners

Fancy a Chat? – identifying a problem and its associated sub-problems

Guessing Gamer – creating procedures in code

Hungry Frog Game – further work on procedures, problem decomposition and stepwise refinement

Shaping Up – introducing simple parameters to create more generalised and flexible procedures Some of the material within this resource is based on existing work from the ScratchEd site, reproduced and adapted under Creative Commons license.