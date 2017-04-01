Teach Scratch Programming with Open Source Books
Open Source Scratch Books
Scratch is a visual programming language developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab. Scratch teaches programming concepts to kids, offering a stepping stone to more complicated programming languages. Coding includes dragging and dropping various code blocks and linking them together like jigsaw pieces to form logical scripts. While the MIT Media Lab designed this language for 8-16 year-old children, it is used by people of all ages.
Scratch has received many plaudits as an ideal way to introduce kids to computer programming and computational thinking. It’s a fantastic beginner’s language. Scratch is often used to make games, interactive stories, and animations, but it can be used for any purpose. The language helps students to think creatively, reason logically, and work together.
Scratch is released under an open source license. The recommended texts in this article are also similarly licensed.
We have published a series covering the best open source programming books for other popular languages. Read them here.
Scratch Programming Playground: Learn to Program by Making Cool Games
By Al Sweigart (288 pages)
This book is a perfect introduction to learning to program in Scratch. The author guides you through creating several video games in Scratch. By building the projects in this book, readers understand which blocks are often used to create video games in Scratch. These projects provide a solid foundation to build upon when creating original programs.
No programming experience is needed. Each program in the book is easy to make by following the step-by-step instructions. Readers learn about the code blocks and programming concepts as they make games that use them.
Chapters cover:
Scratch Programming Playground is free to read online under a Creative Commons license.
Learn to Code with Scratch
By The MagPi Team (92 pages)
This book helps you start coding with Scratch, guiding you step by step through the process of creating all sorts of projects: games, animations, quizzes, electronics circuits, and more. It’s educational and bags of fun.
Chapters cover:
The book is licensed under a Creative Commons license.
Creative Computing
By Karen Brennan, Christan Balch, Michelle Chung (154 pages)
This guide is a collection of ideas, strategies, and activities for an introductory creative computing experience using the Scratch programming language.
The guide can be used in a variety of settings (classrooms, clubs, museums, libraries, and more) with a variety of learners (K-12 teacher, college instructor, parent, young learner and beyond). No prior experience with computer programming is required.
Chapters explore:
The guide is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.
An Introduction to Computing Science: Starting from Scratch – (updated 2016 using Scratch 2)
By Jeremy Scott (75 pages)
This book seeks to introduce learners to Computing Science via the Scratch 2.0 programming environment.
Chapters cover:
Some of the material within this resource is based on existing work from the ScratchEd site, reproduced and adapted under Creative Commons license.
An Intermediate Course in Computing Science: Itching for More
By Jeremy Scott (74 pages)
This resource is intended for use with learners who already have some programming experience – possibly from Starting from Scratch: An Introduction to Computing Science.
The guide seeks to consolidate learners’ understanding of Computing Science concepts, with a focus on abstraction and modularity, via the BYOB programming environment developed by the University of California, Berkeley.
The programming section covers:
Some of the material within this resource is based on existing work from the ScratchEd site, reproduced and adapted under Creative Commons license.
Computer Science Concepts in Scratch
By Michal Armoni and Moti Ben-Ari (230 pages)
Computer Science Concepts in Scratch familiarizes you with the Scratch visual programming environment, focusing on using Scratch to learn computer science.
The book is structured as a collection of tasks. Each chapter teaches a new concept, but the concept is introduced in order to solve a specific task such as animating dancing images or building a game. Each chapter starts with a simple task, but as soon as we solve one task, we add additional tasks to extend the existing task. The sequence of tasks will require a new construct of Scratch or the use of constructs you know in new ways.
The book was written for Scratch 1.4, but the authors have written a supplement covering the changes in Scratch 2.0.
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
