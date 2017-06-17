Become Proficient in Forth with Free Books

Forth Books

Forth is an imperative stack-based programming language, and a member of the class of extensible interactive languages. It was created by Charles Moore in 1970 to control telescopes in observatories using small computers. Because of its roots, Forth stresses efficiency, compactness, flexible and efficient hardware/software interaction.

Forth has a number of properties that contrast it from many other programming languages. In particular, Forth has no inherent keywords and is extensible. It is both a low level and high level language. It has the interesting property of being able to compile itself into a new compiler, debug itself and to experiment in real time as the system is built. Forth is an extremely flexible language, with high portability, compact source and object code, and a language that is easy to learn, program and debug. It has an incremental compiler, an interpreter and a very fast edit-compile-test cycle. Forth uses a stack to pass data between words, and it uses the raw memory for more permanent storage. It also lets coders write their own control structures.

Forth has often being deployed in embedded systems due to the compactness of object code. Forth is also used in boot loaders such as Open Firmware (developed by Sun Microsystems) as well as scientific fields such as astronomy, mathematics, oceanography and electrical engineering.

Thinking Forth By Leo Brodie (313 pages) Thinking Forth captures the philosophy of problem solving and programming style, applied to the unique programming language Forth. The book was first published in 1984. It is widely recognised as an essential read for all budding Forth programmers. Many software engineering principles discussed here have been rediscovered in eXtreme Programming, including (re)factoring, modularity, bottom-up and incremental design. Learn all about the philosophy of Forth, analysis, decomposition, problem solving, style and conventions, factoring, handling data, and minimizing control structures. The book includes interviews with the investor of Forth, Charles H. Moore, as well as interviews with other Forth luminaries. Chapters cover: The Philosophy of Forth – examines some of the major philosophies advanced by computer scientists over the years

Analysis – examines the analysis and engineering stages of the programming cycle

Preliminary Design/Decomposition – discusses two ways to decompose your Forth application: decomposition by component and decomposition by sequential complexity

Detailed Design/Problem Solving – applies problem-solving techniques to the detailed design of a Forth application

Implementation: Elements of Forth Style – delves into Forth coding convention including listing organization, screen layout, spacing and indentation, commenting, and choosing names

Factoring – organizing code into useful fragments. The chapter discusses various “factoring-out” techniques, and the criteria for useful factoring

Handling Data: Stacks and States – examines how Forth handles data

Minimizing Control Structures – examines techniques for simplifying and eliminating control structures such as using structured exits, vectoring, and redesigning

Forth’s Effect on Thinking

Appendix A: Overview of Forth (For Newcomers) – the dictionary, data structures, the stack, and control structures

Appendix B: Defining DOER/MAKE – helps the reader install DOER and MAKE and understand how they work

Appendix C: Other Utilities Described in This Book – define some of the words referred to in this book that may not exist in your system

Appendix D: Answers to “Further Thinking” Problems

Summary of Style Conventions Thinking Forth is published under a Creative Commons license (attribute, non-commercial, share-alike). Forth By Wikibooks (HTML) Chapters cover: Introduction

Core ideas of Forth

Parsing in Forth, or “What happened to the Compiler”

Structuring vs. words that actually do something

Basic Syntax

Manipulating the Stack

Arithmetics

Control Structures

Handling Files And So Forth… By J.L. Bezemer (82 pages) This primer was written in the hope that it’ll be useful and that starting Forth developers aren’t discouraged by the cost of Forth textbooks. Chapters examine: Forth fundamentals – looks at how to manipulate the stack, declaring variables, using booleans, constructs and more

Arrays and Strings – shows the reader how to use arrays and strings

Stacks and colon definitions – topics included using values, saving temporary values, stack manipulations, and altering the flow with the Return Stack

Advanced topics – booleans and numbers, including your own definitions, conditional compilation, exceptions, lookup tables, What DOES> CREATE do?, fixed point calculation, recursion, and forward declarations Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify this book under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.1 or any later version.

NOTE: The following books are free-to-read but are not released under an open source license.

