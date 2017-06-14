Get to Grips with HTML with Free Books
HyperText Markup Language (HTML) is used to create web pages and other information that is intended for display in a web browser. Each markup code is known as an element or a tag. The web developer uses these elements to describe and define the content of a webpage. The elements tell the web browser how to display the information (both text and images) to the user.
HTML has seen a number of revisions. HTML5 is the fifth revision of the HTML standard. HTML5 makes for a rich user experience with the <canvas> and <SVG> elements, native elements <video> and <audio> which allow video and audio to be placed directly in the HTML code. Other important new features include web storage, which offers a more secure and faster alternative than cookies, and geolocation, the heart of every location-based application.
HTML is the markup language, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) determines how it is rendered, and JavaScript is the programming language. HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript are open, efficient and reliable web standards and allow web designers to create advanced web sites with creative graphics, animations, transitions and typography.
Dive into HTML5
By Mark Pilgrim (Online)
Dive Into HTML5 elaborates on a hand-picked selection of features from the HTML5 specification and other fine standards. This book focuses solely on HTML5, not previous versions of HTML, and not any version of XHTML.
Chapters cover:
This online work is released under the CC-BY-3.0 license. There’s also a printed version to buy titled “HTML5: Up & Running” which is not released under a freely distributable license.
DOM Enlightenment
By Cody Lindley (180 pages)
DOM Enlightenment is an exhaustive book written about Document Object Model (DOM) scripting without the use of a library/framework.
Chapters cover:
The DOM Enlightenment HTML version is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 unported license.
HTML5 Shoot ’em Up in an Afternoon
By Bryan Bibat (95 pages)
HTML5 Shoot ’em Up in an Afternoon is targeted at individuals who want to learn the basic concepts behind creating games. As a workshop manual, it’s also for experienced developers interested in introducing those concepts to those people.
The book introduces the reader to HTML5 and game development by constructing a shoot-em-up game similar to the classic game 1942. The book offers good coverage on sprites, player actions, object groups, refactoring, expanding the game, and more.
This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
HTML5 Quick Learning Guide
By HTML5Templates (6 pages)
HTML5 Quick Learning Guide is a terse and concise book that helps the reader learn to migrate from HTML/XHTML to HTML5.
The book examines the main structural elements frequently used in HTML5.
HTML5 Quick Learning Guide is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. As the author’s website is now defunct, we locally host a PDF copy of the book. Click the above link to download the book.
NOTE: The following books are released under a proprietary license. O’Reilly publishes some excellent free-to-read books. In no particular order:
- Programming 3D Applications with HTML5 and WebGL – create high-performance, visually stunning 3D applications for the Web, using HTML5 and related technologies such as CSS3 and WebGL.
- Web Audio API – provides a high-level overview of a number of important features of the Web Audio API.
- HTML5 Canvas – learn how to draw, render text, manipulate images, and create animation—all in the course of building several interactive web games throughout the book. There are 53 interactive examples and exercises.
Other notable free-to-read books:
- ADAPTIVE WEB DESIGN: Crafting Rich Experiences with Progressive Enhancement – chronicles the origins of progressive enhancement, its philosophy, and mechanisms, and reveals the countless practical ways that you can apply progressive enhancement principles using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- HTML Canvas Deep Dive – by Josh Marinacci
