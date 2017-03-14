Learn Java Programming with 9 Excellent Open-Source Books

Introduction to Programming Using Java, Seventh Edition By David J. Eck (755 pages) Introduction to Programming Using Java is a textbook on introductory programming, which uses Java as the language of instruction. This book is directed mainly towards beginning programmers, although it might also be useful for experienced programmers who want to learn something about Java. It is not designed to provide complete coverage of the Java language. The Mental Landscape

Programming in the Small I: Names and Things – covers the basic building blocks – variables, expressions, assignment statements, and subroutine call statements

Programming in the Small II: Control – looks at how the building blocks can be put together to build complex programs with more interesting behaviour

Programming in the Large I: Subroutines – covers static subroutines only

Programming in the Large II: Objects and Classes – covers the creation and use of objects in Java

Introduction to GUI Programming – covers the basics of GUI programming

Arrays – discusses how arrays are created and used in Java. It also covers the standard class java.util.ArrayList

Correctness, Robustness, Efficiency – looks at issues of correctness and robustness of programs. It also looks more closely at exceptions and the try..catch statement, and it introduces assertions, another of the tools that Java provides as an aid in writing correct programs

Linked Data Structures and Recursion – looks at two advanced programming techniques, recursion and linked data structures, and some of their applications

Generic Programming and Collection Classes – examines how to make pre-written, robust data structures available to programmers

Advanced Input/Output: Streams, Files, and Networking – looks at the basic networking API in this chapter

Threads and Multiprocessing

Advanced GUI Programming – provides a taster for this topic This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 License.

Think Java – How to Think Like a Computer Scientist By Allen B. Downey, Chris Mayfield (252 pages) Think Java is an excellent introduction to Java programming for beginners. Chapters cover: Variables and types

Input and output

Void methods

Conditionals and logic – includes conditional execution, alternative execution, chained and nested conditionals, the return statement, type conversion, recursion, and stack diagrams for recursive methods

Value methods including composition, overloading Boolean expressions and methods, and logical operators

Iteration and loops examines the while statement, tables, two-dimensional tables, and encapsulation

Strings and things – characters, length, traversal, run-time errors, reading documentation, the indexOf method, looping and counting and more

Mutable objects – use two objects from Java libraries, Point and Rectangle

Create your own objects

Arrays – a set of values where each value is identified by an index

Arrays of Objects – defines a Card class and write methods that work with Cards and arrays of Cards

Objects of Arrays – creates a Deck class and write methods that operate on Decks

Object-oriented programming – presents object-oriented programming (OOP) and transforms the Card and Deck classes into a more OOP style

GridWorld: Part 3

Appendices: Graphics, Input and Output in Java, Program development, and Debugging Permission is granted to copy, distribute, transmit and adapt this work under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

Java Application Development on Linux By Carl Albing, Michael Schwarz (599 pages) Java Application Development on Linux is a hands-on guide to the full Java application development life-cycle on Linux. This book leads readers through business-logic object analysis, database design, Java servlet UIs, Java Server Pages (JSP) UIs, Swing GUIs, and Standard Widget Toolkit (SWT) GUIs. Scaling up to the enterprise level provides the opportunity to use both the JBoss Application Server and the Apache Geronimo Application Servers, and Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB). Java Application Development on Linux is targeted at experienced Java programmers who are looking to develop and deploy Java applications on Linux systems. Learn how to: Use development tools available on Linux, such as the GNU Compiler for Java (gcj), Ant, the NetBeans IDE, IBM’s Eclipse Java IDE, JUnit, and SunONE Studio

Develop business logic layers using Java DataBase Connectivity (JDBC)

Storing the Data with Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Introduction to JDBC

Add a Web interface using servlets and JSPs

Add a GUI using Sun’s Abstract Window Toolkit (AWT) and IBM’s SWT Toolkit

Servlets

JSP: Servlets including how to write a JSP application

Deploy EJBs in Linux This book is part of Bruce Perens’ Open Source Series. All books in this series are released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later.

Building Back-End Web Apps with Java, JPA and JSF By Mircea Diaconescu, Gerd Wagner (181 pages) This book teaches you how to build Java back-end web applications with Java Server Faces (JSF) as the user interface technology, the Java Persistence API (JPA) for object-to-storage mapping, and a MySQL database. It follows a “learning by doing” approach, focusing only on the essential parts of Java and the minimum needed for starting to code your first application. The book shows the reader how to build a minimal Java web app in just 7 steps: set up the folder structure, write the model code, configure the app, implement the Create Use Case, implement the Retrieve/List All Use Case, implement the update Use Case, and implement the Delete Use Case. There are practice projects included. The book, along with any associated source code, is licensed under The Code Project Open License (CPOL).

Open Data Structures By Pat Morin (334 pages) Open Data Structures covers the implementation and analysis of data structures for sequences (lists), queues, priority queues, unordered dictionaries, ordered dictionaries, and graphs. Chapters cover: Array-Based Lists – implementations of the List and Queue interfaces where the underlying data is stored in an array, called the backing array

Linked Lists – studies implementations of the List interface, using pointer-based data structures instead of arrays

Skiplists – a data structure which has a variety of uses

Hash Tables – focuses on two of the most common implementations of hash tables: hashing with chaining and linear probing

Binary Trees – introduces one of the most fundamental structures in computer science

Random Binary Search Trees

Scapegoat Trees – a binary search tree data structure

Red-Black Trees – a version of binary search trees with logarithmic height

Heaps – discusses two implementations of the priority Queue data structure

Sorting Algorithms – discusses algorithms for sorting a set of n items

Graphs – study two representations of graphs and basic algorithms that use these representations

Data Structures for Integers

External Memory Searching The book and is released under a Creative Commons Attribution License. Read the book for free – released in HTML, PDF, and the book’s LaTeX, Java/C++/Python sources can be downloaded from GitHub. There is also a paperback version to buy. The book has been translated into Slovenian and Turkish.

Thinking in Java, 3rd Edition By Bruce Eckel (HTML) Thinking in Java, 3rd Edition covers many of the nooks and crannies of the Java language, which is of great value in the programming world. The most prominent feature of the book is its extremely thorough treatment of the Java language, with special attention to object design. Some of the best thinking about objects is in this book, including when to use composition over inheritance. The esoteric details of Java in regard to defining classes are thoroughly laid out. Topics covered: Object-design basics – an introduction to the basic concepts of OOP, including an overview of development methods

Inheritance and polymorphism – Polymorphism allows improved code organization and readability as well as the creation of extensible programs that can be “grown” not only during the original creation of the project but also when new features are desired

Object lifetimes – Java provides a feature called a garbage collector that automatically discovers when an object is no longer in use and destroys it

Error Handling with exception handling – dealing with errors

Analysis and design basics

Java basics: keywords and flow control

Initializing objects

Garbage collection – automatically releases memory resources when they are no longer being used

Java packages

Designing for reuse: composition vs. inheritance

Interfaces and inner classes

Arrays and container classes – includes the defining and initializing an array, returning an array, the Arrays class, filling an array, copying an array, comparing arrays, array element comparisons, sorting an array, searching a sorted array, and array summary

Java I/O classes – gives the reader an introduction to the variety of I/O classes in the standard Java library and how to use them

Concurrency – objects provide a way to divide a program into independent sections

Run-time type identification

Network programming with sockets

Cloning objects – looks at basic threads, sharing limited resources, thread states, cooperation between threads, deadlock and more

Creating Windows and Applets – covers the Java 2 Swing library

The Java Native Interface (JNI)

Java programming guidelines – contains suggestions to help guide the reader in performing low-level program design, and in writing code While a specific open source license is not cited, the book is free to download and distribute. The revised 4th edition is not released under an open source license.

Java Programming for Kids By Yakov Fain (182 pages) Java Programming for Kids is written for kids aged 12+ and adults wanting a gentle introductory Java book. The book begins with an introduction to Java and then explains how to write GUI programs illustrating with Tic-Tac-Toe and Ping-Pong games. The book gives good treatment to the basics – classes, Java building blocks, interfaces, lambdas, abstract and anonymous classes are covered. The author then proceeds to examine access levels, collections, generics, multi-threading before offering an introduction to GUI with JavaFX, a library that’s included with JDK, and you can write your GUI programs using familiar Java language. The reader also learns how to handle run-time errors (known as exceptions), and how to work with files and serialization. The online version of this book is offered for free under an Creative Commons license.

Apache Jakarta Commons: Reusable Java Components By Will Iverson (360 pages) This book is a Java developer’s guide to the Apache Jakarta Commons project. It covers, in detail, the twelve most important Jakarta Commons packages, covering topics ranging from HTTP FileUpload to database connectivity, with sample program code provided for each. It also offers instruction on how to combine the Commons project libraries with Eclipse. This book is part of Bruce Perens’ Open Source Series. All books in this series are released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later.