Learn Swift Programming with No-Charge Books

This book is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) License. Unfortunately, the rest of the books featured in this article are not released under an open source license.

The book is available as a ePub, but there are PDF versions available to download.

The Swift Programming Language is the authoritative reference for Swift, offering a guided tour, a comprehensive guide, and a formal reference of the language.

NOTE: This book is not released under an open source license.

This pocket reference sets out Swift’s modern language features, including type safety, generics, type inference, closures, tuples, automatic memory management, and support for Unicode.

NOTE: This book is not released under an open source license.

The aim of this book is to quickly and succinctly introduce and demonstrate all the major features of the Swift programming language.

NOTE: This book is not released under an open source license.

This book helps the reader to:

This book offers a concise tour of Swift 3 and its growing ecosystem. The book highlights the new features of Swift 3, and using it on non-Apple platforms.