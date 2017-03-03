Master JavaScript Programming with 18 Open-Source Books

Eloquent JavaScript By Marijn Haverbeke (490 pages) Eloquent JavaScript offers readers an illuminating introduction to the JavaScript programming language and programming in general. Sections cover: Introduction

Basic JavaScript: values, variables, and control flow

Functions – an introduction to code that a program can go through whenever it wants. They can play the role of pure functions, algorithms, indirections, abstractions, decisions, modules, continuations, data structures, and more

Data structures: Objects and Arrays – at the same time as solving a few simple problems, this chapter discusses arrays and objects, and examines some related techniques

Bugs and Error Handling – strict mode, testing, debugging, error propagation, exceptions are explored

Functional Programming – produces abstraction through clever ways of combining functions

Searching – goes through the solution to two problems, discussing some interesting algorithms and techniques along the way

Regular Expressions – a way to describe patterns in string data. They form a small, separate language that is part of JavaScript and many other languages and tools

Modularity – deals with the process of organizing programs

Web programming: A crash course – a quick, superficial introduction to the various elements that make the web work, and the way they relate to JavaScript

Browser Events

HTTP requests The book has been translated into Bulgarian, Portuguese, and Russian. This version is licensed under a Creative Commons attribution-noncommercial license.

You Don’t Know JS (book series) By Kyle Simpson (Up & Going – 88 pages, Scope & Closures – 98 pages, this & Object Prototypes – 174 pages, Types & Grammar – 198 pages, Async & Performance – 296 pages, ES6 & Beyond – 278 pages) This 6 book set gets to grips with the core mechanisms of JavaScript. Widely acclaimed, it’s a firm favorite with beginners and intermediate programmers. Up & Going teaches you: Essential programming building blocks, including operators, types, variables, conditionals, loops, and functions

JavaScript’s core mechanisms such as values, function closures, this , and prototypes

, and prototypes Overview of other books in the series, and learn why it’s important to understand all parts of JavaScript Scope and Closures dives into trickier parts of the language. Learn about scope, a set of rules to help JavaScript engines locate variables in your code

Go deeper into nested scope, a series of containers for variables and functions

Explore function- and block-based scope, “hoisting”, and the patterns and benefits of scope-based hiding

Discover how to use closures for synchronous and asynchronous tasks, including the creation of JavaScript libraries this & Object Prototypes: Explore how the this binding points to objects based on how the function is called

Look into the nature of JS objects and why you’d need to point to them

Learn how developers use the mixin pattern to fake classes in JS

Examine how JS’s prototype mechanism forms links between objects

Learn how to move from class/inheritance design to behavior delegation

Understand how the OLOO (objects-linked-to-other-objects) coding style naturally implements behavior delegation Types & Grammar Get acquainted with JavaScript’s seven types: null, undefined, boolean, number, string, object, and symbol

Understand why JavaSript’s unique array, string, and number characteristics may delight or confound you

Learn how natives provide object wrappers around primitive values

Dive into the coercion controversy—and learn why this feature is useful in many cases

Explore various nuances in JavaScript syntax, involving statements, expressions, and other features Async & Performance Explore old and new JavaScript methods for handling asynchronous programming

Understand how callbacks let third parties control your program’s execution

Address the “inversion of control” issue with JavaScript Promises

Use generators to express async flow in a sequential, synchronous-looking fashion

Tackle program-level performance with Web Workers, SIMD, and asm.js

Learn valuable resources and techniques for benchmarking and tuning your expressions and statements ES6 & Beyond Learn new ES6 syntax that eases the pain points of common programming idioms

Organize code with iterators, generators, modules, and classes

Express async flow control with Promises combined with generators

Use collections to work more efficiently with data in structured ways

Leverage new API helpers, including Array, Object, Math, Number, and String

Extend your program’s capabilities through meta programming

Preview features likely coming to JS beyond ES6 The 6 books are published under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

JavaScript Enlightenment By Cody Lindley (141 pages) JavaScript Enlightenment seeks to give an accurate JavaScript world-view through an examination of native JavaScript objects and supporting nuances: complex values, primitive values, scope, inheritance, the head object, etc. The book solidifies your understanding of the language. Get a short and digestible summary of ECMA-262, Edition 3; the most widely implemented version of JavaScript to date

Examine the creation of JavaScript objects

Learn complex values, primitive values, scope, and inheritance

Understand the importance of the head object

Work with string, number, and Boolean objects and values

Discover how to use the null value and the built-in math object

Get into the details—beyond Mozilla’s reference guide for JavaScript 1.5 The book is targeted at advanced beginners or intermediate JavaScript developers who wish to solidify their understanding of the language through an in-depth look at JavaScript objects. The book also aims to reach the JavaScript library veteran who is ready to look behind the curtain. It is not an exhaustive reference guide to JavaScript. The author confirms the first edition of the book is under an open source license.

Building Front-End Web Apps with Plain JavaScript By Gerd Wagner (222 pages) Building Front-End Web Apps with Plain JavaScript is an in-depth tutorial. Chapters cover: Getting Started

More on JavaScript

Building a Minimal App with Plain JavaScript in Seven Steps

Integrity Constraints

Constraint Validation in a Plain JS Front-End App

Enumerations and Enumeration Attributes

Implementing Enumeration Attributes in a Plain JS App

Reference Properties and Unidirectional Associations

Implementing Unidirectional Functional Associations with Plain JavaScript

Implementing Unidirectional Non-Functional Associations with Plain JavaScript

Bidirectional Associations

Implementing Bidirectional Associations with Plain JavaScript

Part-Whole Associations

Subtyping and Inheritance

Subtyping in a Plain JavaScript Front-End App

The Model-Based Development Framework mODELcLASSjs

Constraint Validation with mODELcLASSjs This book, along with any associated source code, is licensed under The Code Project Open License (CPOL).