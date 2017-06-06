Become Competent in OCaml Programming with Free Books

Real World OCaml By Yaron Minsky, Anil Madhavapeddy, Jason Hickey (510 pages) Real World OCaml introduces the reader to OCaml, an industrial-strength programming language designed for expressiveness, safety, and speed. Through the book’s many examples, the reader learns how OCaml stands out as a tool for writing fast, succinct, and readable code. The book offers a clear guide to what you need to know to use OCaml effectively in the real world. The book starts with a gentle introduction to OCaml. Part 2 of the book (“tools and techniques”) demonstrates how to perform practical tasks such as: parse command-lines, read and write JSON formatted data and handle concurrent I/O; while part 3 dives into low-level detail including: interfacing to C and understanding the GCC and compiler toolchain. It’s aimed at programmers who have some experience with conventional programming languages, but not specifically with statically typed functional programming. Chapters include: A Guided Tour – gives an overview of OCaml by walking through a series of small examples that cover most of the major features of the language

Variables and Functions – covers OCaml’s approach to variables and functions in some detail, starting with the basics of how to define a variable, and ending with the intricacies of functions with labeled and optional arguments

Lists and Patterns – goes into more detail about these two common elements of programming

Files, Modules, and Programs – shows the reader how to build an OCaml program from a collection of files, as well as the basics of working with modules and module signatures

Records – in depth treatment covering the details of how records work, as well as advice on how to use them effectively in software designs

Variants – explores one of the most useful features of OCaml

Error Handling – discusses some of the different approaches in OCaml to handling errors, and give some advice on how to design interfaces that make error handling easier

Imperative Programming – walks the reader through OCaml’s imperative features, and help use them to their fullest

Functors – functions from modules to modules which can be used to solve a variety of code-structuring problems

First-Class Modules – ordinary values that can be created from and converted back to regular modules

Objects – introduces the reader to OCaml objects and subtyping

Classes – introduces the reader to classes and inheritance

Maps and Hash Tables – a map is an immutable tree-based data structure where most operations take time logarithmic in the size of the map, whereas a hash table is a mutable data structure where most operations have constant time complexity. This chapter describes both of these data structures in detail and provides advice as to how to choose between them

Command-Line Parsing – construct basic and grouped command-line interfaces, build simple equivalents to the cryptographic md5 and shasum utilities, and shows how functional combinators can be used to declare complex command-line interfaces in a type-safe and elegant way

Handling JSON Data – introduces the reader to a couple of new techniques

Parsing with OCamilex and Menhir – OCamilex, replaces lex, and ocamlyacc and menhir, which replace yacc. This chapter explores these tools and the implementation of a parser for the JSON serialization format

Data Serialization with S-Expressions – goes into s-expressions in more depth

Concurrent Programming with Async – covers the Async library, which offers a hybrid model that aims to provide the best of both worlds

Foreign Function Interface – show how to call routines in C libraries directly from OCaml code, how to build higher-level abstractions in OCaml from the low-level C bindings, and work through some full examples for binding a terminal interface and UNIX date/time functions

Memory Representation of Values – describes the runtime format of individual OCaml variables

Understanding the Garbage Collector

The Compiler Frontend: Parsing and Type Checking – compilation pipeline and what each stage represents, source preprocessing via Camlp4 and the intermediate forms, and type-checking process, including module resolution

The Compiler Backend: Bytecode and Native code – untyped intermediate lambda code where pattern matching is optimized, bytecode ocamlc compiler and ocamlrun interpreter, and native code ocamlopt code generator, and debugging and profiling native code The online HTML version of the book is available under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.