The Logo Programming Language, a dialect of Lisp, was designed as a tool for learning. It features interactivity, modularity, extensibility, with flexibility of data types.

Logo offers a rich programming environment providing multimedia tools, robotics and network access. Full-featured Logo packages provide hundreds of commands for exploring all sorts of applications, from the simplest turtle graphics to artificial intelligence.

NOTE: None of the books featured below are released under an open source license. There seems to be a dearth of open source programming books for Logo. But the books featured below at least are available to view without charge.

The Great Logo Adventure By Jim Muller (504 pages) This book is designed for a beginner programmer. The majority of the book applies to all versions of the language. Chapters cover: Getting Started

Meet the Turtle

Making Shapes

Writing Procedures

Color, Music, and Pizazz

Varying Variables

Polygons, Circles, Stars, and Stuff

Turtle Positions and Coordinates

Recursion

The Great Math Adventure

Animating Multiple Turtles

Talk To Your Computer LogoWorks: Challenging Programs in Logo By Cynthia Solomon, Margaret Minsky and Brian Harvey (381 pages) This book is targeted at both beginners and advanced Logo programmers who are seeking ideas that go beyond the introductory level. The book demonstrates that Logo is a general-purpose programming language and a powerful tool for thinking. Chapters cover: Wordplay

Stories

Games

Turtle Geometry

Music

Programming Ideas

Appendix: Special Features of Atari Logo The programs are written in Atari Logo by a collection of Logo enthusiasts at the Atari Cambridge Research Lab. Computer Science Logo Style Volume 1: Symbolic Computing By Brian Harvey (340 pages) This series is for people who are interested in computer programming because it’s fun. The three volumes use the Logo programming language as the vehicle for an exploration of computer science from the perspective of symbolic computation and artificial intelligence. Chapters examine: Exploration

Procedures

Variables

Predicates

Functions of Functions

Example: Tic-Tac-Toe

Introduction to Recursion

Practical Recursion: the Leap of Faith

How Recursion Works

Turtle Geometry

Recursive Operations

Example: Playfair Cipher

Planning

Example: Pitcher Problem Solver

Debugging Computer Science Logo Style Volume 2: Advanced Techniques By Brian Harvey (344 pages) This series is for people who are interested in computer programming because it’s fun. The three volumes use the Logo programming language as the vehicle for an exploration of computer science from the perspective of symbolic computation and artificial intelligence. Volume 2 includes a new tutorial chapter about macros, an exclusive capability of Berkeley Logo, and two new projects. Computer Science Logo Style Volume 3: Beyond Programming By Brian Harvey (344 pages) This series is for people who are interested in computer programming because it’s fun. The three volumes use the Logo programming language as the vehicle for an exploration of computer science from the perspective of symbolic computation and artificial intelligence. The reader learns that computer science includes not just programming computers, but also more formal ways to think about computing, such as automata theory and discrete mathematics. Logo Philosophy and Implementation By Seymour Papert, Clotilde Fonseca, Geraldine Kozberg and Michael Tempel, Sergei Soprunov and Elena Yakovleva, Horacio C. Reggini, Jeff Richardson, Maria Elizabeth B. Almeida, David Cavallo (HTML) Chapters examine: Introduction: What is Logo? And Who Needs It?

The Computer in Costa Rica: A New Door to Educational and Social Opportunities

The Saint Paul Logo Project: An American Experience

The Russian School System and the Logo Approach: Two Methods Worlds Apart

A Logo Postcard from Argentina

Logo in Australia: A Vision of Their Own

The Constructionist Approach: The Integration of Computers in Brazilian Public Schools

Project Lighthouse in Thailand: Guiding Pathways to Powerful Learning

