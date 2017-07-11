Learn TeX Programming with Free Books

TeX by Topic By Victor Eijkhout (307 pages) TeX by Topic – a TeXnician’s Reference is a manual designed to help the reader master the TeX typesetting language. It’s a companion to tutorial guides on the system. The book provides original, practical ideas, and is an invaluable information source that will give the TeX user the essential insight needed to solve TeX problems, write LaTeX macros, and other customizations of TeX. It includes a thorough cross reference system. This book provides a wealth of information on: The Structure of the TeX Processor – a global picture of the way TeX operates

Category Codes and Internal States – describes how TeX reads its input and how the category codes of characters influence the reading behaviour

Characters – treats character codes, and the commands that have access to them

Fonts – describes how fonts are identified to TeX, and what attributes a font can have

Boxes – treats box registers, aspects of boxes, and the way their components are placed relative to each other

Horizontal and Vertical Mode – looks at the horizontal and vertical modes, the kinds of objects that can occur in the corresponding lists, and the commands that are exclusive for one mode or the other

Numbers – covers integers and their denotations, conversions, allocation and use of \count registers, and arithmetic with integers

Dimensions and Glue – treats all technical concepts related to dimensions and glue, and explains how the badness of stretching or shrinking a certain amount is calculated

Rules and Leaders – explains how rules and leaders work, and how they interact with modes

Grouping – what sort of actions can be local, and how groups are formed

Macros – explains how TeX macros work

Expansion – explains the commands connected with expansion with examples

Conditionals – an inventory of the large repertoire of conditionals

Token Lists – the only type of data structure in TeX

Baseline Distances – treats the computation of interline glue

Paragraph Start – explains the sequence of actions and how TeX’s decisions can be altered

Paragraph End – explains the mechanism, and the role of \par

Paragraph Shape – discusses the parameters and commands that influence the shape of a paragraph

Line Breaking – treats line breaking and the concept of ‘badness’ that TeX uses to decide how to break a paragraph into lines, or where to break a page

Spacing – explains the rules by which TeX calculates interword space

Characters in Math Mode – explains the concept of math codes, and shows how TeX implements variable size delimiters

Fonts in Formulas – discusses how font families are organised, and how TeX determines from what families characters should be chosen

Mathematics Typesetting – looks at TeX’s two math modes and four styles

Display Math – explains how surrounding white space is calculated

Alignment – looks at the general alignment mechanism for making tables

Page Shape – treats some of the parameters that determine the size of the page and how it appears on paper

Page Breaking – examines the ‘page builder’

Output Routines – performs the final stages of page processing

Insertions – TeX’s way of handling floating information

File Input and Output – discusses the ways in which TeX can read from and write to external files

Allocation – treats the synonym and allocation commands, and discusses guidelines for macro writers regarding allocation

Running TeX – treats the run modes of TeX and other commands associated with the job being processed

TeX and the Outside World – dvi files, formats, IniTeX, font and format families, Computer Modern typefaces, and web

Errors, Catastrophes and Help

The Grammar of TeX

Glossary of TeX Primitives

Tables TeX by Topic has been released by the author under the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.2 or any later version.

TeX for the Impatient By Paul W. Abrahams with Karl Berry, Kathryn A. Hargreaves (393 pages) TeX for the Impatient is a handbook that arose from the need to help technical writers learn TeX more quickly and once having learned it, to find fast answers to common questions. The book contains tutorial and reference information on all features of both plain and primitive TeX. Clear, concise, and accessible, this book is organized for easy retrieval of information, thoroughly indexed, and carefully designed for learning by example. The book is targeted at scientists, mathematicians, and technical typists. The book covers the following topics: Using TeX – shows how to prepare an input file, and how TeX works

Examples – entering simple text, indentation, fonts and special characters, interline spacing, and more

Concepts

Commands for composing paragraphs – including characters and accents, selecting fonts, uppercase and lowercase, interword spacing, centering and justifying lines and more

Commands for composing pages – such as page breaks, page layout, insertions, and more

Commands for horizontal and vertical modes – producing space, manipulating boxes, retrieving the last item from a list, rules and leaders, and alignments

Commands for composing math formulas – simple parts of formulas, superscripts and subscripts, compound symbols, equation numbers, constructing math symbols, producing spaces and more

Commands for composing general operations – converting information to tokens, macros, registers, input and output, and more

Tips and techniques – such as correcting bad page breaks and line breaks, avoiding excess space around a display and after a paragraph, drawing lines and more

Making sense of error messages

A compendium of useful macros

Capsule summary of commands This book is released under the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or any later version.

Making TeX Work By Norman Walsh (522 pages) Making TeX Work provides comprehensive coverage of how to build, run, and use TeX to best advantage on your platform. This book teaches the reader: How to assemble the software you need to build and install TeX on all common platforms: UNIX, DOS, Macintosh, and VMS

How to get TeX and its associated tools from public domain and commercial sources (a complete buyer’s guide)

How to select and use the tools that let you incorporate graphics into your documents and create bibliographies, indices, and other complex document elements

How to install and use fonts to best advantage, including PostScript and TrueType fonts and LaTeX’s New Font Selection Scheme (NFSS) Making TeX Work has been out of print for years. The publisher has released the book under the GNU Free Documentation License.

A Gentle Introduction to TeX By Michael Doob (97 pages) A Gentle Introduction to TeX is billed as a manual for self-study. The purpose of this manual is to start from the very beginning and to move towards these more complicated situations. No previous knowledge of TeX is assumed by the author. By proceeding a section at a time, greater varieties of text can be produced. The contents of the book: Getting Started

Characters requiring special input such as { } % &, accents, typesetting letters from languages other than English, quotes, different fonts

Make text have different shapes or sizes – examines units, page shape, paragraph shape, line shape, footnotes, headlines and footlines, overfull and underfull boxes

Groups

Provides the basic for creating beautiful typeset mathematics – symbols, fractions, subscripts and superscripts, roots, lines, delimiters and more

Aligning text – tabbing environment, horizontal alignment environment

Create new control words

Debugging – looks at some typical errors and the messages generated

Topics that allow TeX to be used with more flexibility or efficiency

List of the control words used in this book The book is published under a free license.

Getting Started with Plain TeX By D. R. Wilkins (40 pages) This is an introductory text to the world of TeX. Chapters explore: Introduction to Plain TeX

Producing Simple Documents using Plain TeX

Mathematical Formulae using Plain TeX

Further Features of Plain TeX No license is specified.