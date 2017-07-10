Grasp LaTeX Programming with Free Books
LaTeX Books
LaTeX is a professional document preparation system and document markup language written by Leslie Lamport. It’s a very mature system with development starting more than 30 years ago.
LaTeX is widely used in the publication of scientific documents in many disciplines, such as mathematics, statistics, physics, economics, political science. It helps an author produce professional looking documents, papers, and books that are perfectly typeset. The formatted works are consistent, accurate, and reusable. It’s particularly suited to the production of long articles and books, as it has facilities for the automatic numbering of chapters, sections, theorems, equations etc., and also has facilities for cross-referencing. LaTeX is not a WYSIWYG system.
LaTeX uses the TeX typesetting program for formatting its output. LaTeX is a set of macros for TeX that aims to help the user concentrate on the content, rather than the formatting.
We publish a series covering the best open source programming books for other popular languages. Read them here.
|
LaTeX Tutorials: A Primer
By Indian TeX Users Group (155 pages)
Packed with fully explained examples, LaTeX Tutorials: A Primer is a hands-on introduction quickly leading a novice user to professional-quality results. It’s published by the Indian TeX Users Group.
If you are about to write mathematical or scientific papers, seminar handouts, or even plan to write a thesis, this book offers you a fast-paced and practical introduction. Particularly during studying in school and university you’ll benefit enormously, as a mathematician or physicist as well as an engineer or a humanist.
Contents of the book
This book is released under the GNU Free Documentation License, version 1.2.
|
Formatting Information – An Introduction to typesetting with LaTeX
By Peter Flynn (226 pages)
Formatting Information is an introduction to typesetting with LaTeX designed for those with no previous experience. This is the seventh edition.
This book originally accompanied a two-day course on using the LaTeX typesetting system. It was extensively revised and updated for publication, so that it could be used for self-study as well as in the classroom.
This book provides a wealth of information on:
The book is distributed under a ‘copyleft’ license.
|
LaTeX for Complete Novices
By Nicola L. C. Talbot (273 pages)
LaTeX for Complete Novices aims to introduce LaTeX to a non-technical person.
The contents of the book include:
This book is distributed under the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.2.
|
The Not So Short Introduction to LATEX 2e
By Tobias Oetiker, Hubert Partl, Irene Hyna, Elisabeth Schlegl (171 pages)
LaTeX is a system for writing documents with perfect looks while the author fully concentrates on the content. This document shows you how to do this. It is arguably the best book to fully learn how to use LaTeX, although I would not recommend it for a beginner, as it includes just about anything you want to know about the system. If you are new to LaTeX, check some of the later introductory books.
The contents of the book:
This book is distributed under the GNU General Public License version 2 or later.
|
The Art of LaTeX
By Helen Gai (106 pages)
The book covers the following topics:
The book is released under an open source license, the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.
|
Let’s Learn LaTeX
By S. Parthasarathy (23 pages)
Let’s Learn LaTeX recommends hacking as a good method of learning LaTeX. It gives 30 ‘lessons’ which show various aspects of LaTeX. It’s not intended to address all aspects of LaTeX, but as a DIY approach to learn the system.
The contents of the book:
This book is distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Sharelike 4.0 Unported license.
|
A Simplified Introduction to LaTeX
By Harvey J. Greenberg (147 pages)
A Simplified Introduction to LaTeX is designed for quick entry into using LaTeX. The book covers the following topics:
Each chapter has exercises to work through.
The book is released under the LaTeX Project Public Licence.
|
LaTeX maths and graphics
By Tim Love (16 pages)
LaTeX maths and graphics is a short handout that helps the reader start to get to grips with LaTeX.
The maths’ section of the book covers:
The book’s second chapter examines Postscript, scaling, rotation, clipping, wrap-around and shadows. GIF, jpeg files, and PStricks are mentioned.
It’s permitted to copy this document for the purposes of education and non-commercial research.
|
Using LaTeX to Write a PhD Thesis
By Nicola L.C. Talbot (146 pages)
Using LaTeX to Write a PhD Thesis is intended as a brief guide on how to typeset the various components that are usually required for a thesis. This book assumes you have a basic knowledge of LaTeX.
The contents of the book cover:
Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify this document under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.2 or any later version.
|
LaTeX
By Wikibooks (748 pages)
This is a good general guide to the LaTeX markup language. It’s intended to form a useful resource for everybody from new users who wish to learn, to old hands who need a quick reference.
The contents of the book:
This book is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported license.
The following books are free to read, but not released under an open source license.
|
PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE PROFILES
Leave a Reply