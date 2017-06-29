Master Ada Programming with Free Books

Ada 95: The Craft of Object-Oriented Programming By John English (486 pages) Ada 95: The Craft of Object-Oriented Programming is an introduction to Ada 95. It uses an example-driven approach which gradually develops small trivial programs into large case-study type programs. The main focus of this book is on maintenance problems, and using object-oriented technology to write maintainable, extensible programs. Program design is introduced throughout the book, with hypothetical maintenance scenarios used to show design shortcomings, and revise them to accommodate maintenance needs. Practical issues such as debugging programs are tackled, and important Ada features not found in other languages are dealt with practically and early on in the text. Each chapter ends with useful exercises. Chapters cover: Programming concepts

Fundamentals of Ada – includes program layout, context clauses, strings, and the beginnings of a simple calculator which is extended in later chapters

Statements – covers If statements, assignment statements, compound conditions, the case statement, range tests, the null statement, loops, and exception handling

Procedures, functions and packages – Zeller’s Congruence, declaring procedures and functions. The chapter also examines packages including child packages

Defining new data types – define data types which can be tailored fairly closely to the type of information that a particular program is concerned with modelling. The chapter covers standard data types, integers, subtypes, modular integers, real types, numeric literals, constants, and enumerations. The chapter ends with the type Boolean, and the type Character

Composite data types – record types, strings, declaring array types, multidimensional arrays and more

Exceptions – shows a programmer how to declare and re-raise exceptions, and obtain information about exceptions

Program design and debugging Abstract Data Types Private types – examines full and partial views, deferred constants, overloaded operators, the Use type clauses, and more

Designing with abstract data types – separate out the user interface, design the mode, define the view package, implement the ADT packages and more

Dynamic memory allocation – access types, linked lists, doubly linked lists, iterators, and more

Generics – generic packages, generic parameters and more

Building a calculator Designing extensible software Tagged types – variant records, tagged types, inheriting primitive operations and more

Polymorphism and dispatching – class-wide types, dispatching, abstract types, and stream input/output

Controlled types – memory leaks, user-defined finalisation, smart pointers, user-designed assignment, and testing controlled types

An object-oriented calculator

Designing a spreadsheet

Multitasking – looks at active objects, task types, communicating with tasks, sharing data between tasks, and more

Loose ends Permission is given to redistribute this work for non-profit educational use only.

Ada 95: The Lovelace Tutorial By David A. Wheeler (293 pages) Ada 95: The Lovelace Tutorial is an introduction to Ada 95. The book explains the basics of the Ada computer programming language and assumes that the reader has had some exposure to another algorithmic programming language (such as Pascal, C, C++, Fortran, or BASIC). Lovelace is interactive and contains many short sections, most of which end with a question to help ensure the reader understands the material. Object-oriented facilities of Ada are covered in depth, and the essential features of Ada programming are given thorough treatment. Lessons cover: Brief Introduction to Ada – What is Ada, simple program, use clauses, simple variable, integers, parameters and exceptions

Basic Ada Structure (Packages) – sections cover program units, declarations and bodies, packages, and compilation units

Ada Lexical Elements – looks at Ada from the bottom up

Procedures and Type Integer – the Ada type Integer is used to store integer values, declare a subprogram (procedure or function) declaration, subprogram Bodies and Local Variables

Statements (if, loop) – If statements, case statements, simple loops, and loop iteration schemes

Basic Types (Float, Boolean, subtypes, record) – type float, Boolean, creating types and subtypes, enumeration, arrays, records, and private and limited private types

Object-Oriented Programming – includes inheritance, dynamic dispatching, encapsulation, standard object-oriented format, abstract types and subprograms, and more

Introduction to String Types – examples types of strings, basics of type strings and more

Basic Input/Output – learn how to use more capabilities of Text_IO, especially how to read and write text files, line and file endings

Exceptions – learn how to define exceptions, how to raise exceptions, and how to handle exceptions

Generics – defining generics, generic formal parameters and more

Access Types – learn how to declare and use access types

Tasks and Protected Types

Ada-related Information

Ada Program Structure

Interfacing to Other Languages (including C and Java)

Miscellaneous Ada Subjects

Sample Ada Program “Small” The electronic version of the Lovelace tutorial is released under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL).

Ada in Action By Do-While Jones (153 pages) Ada in Action explores many selected advanced features and constructs of ADA and explains how to use them for the best results. It provides examples of how to write clear, correct, maintenance code and gives the reader re-usable components that can be used without modification in their own programs. The book shows the reader to apply good software engineering principles and techniques to ADA programs through tested and proven methods. The text will be of benefit to military software and commercial software engineers and programmers, educational institutions and ADA programmers. Chapters cover: Introduction

Numeric Considerations – examines the POOR_COORDINATES package, the STANDARD_INTEGERS package, the non-existent STANDARD_FLOATS package, DIM_INT_32 package, generic INTEGER_UNITS package, generic FLOAT_UNITS package, DIM_FLOAT package, and more

IO Utilities – ASCII_UTILITIES package, TEXT_IO package, VIRTUAL_TERMINAL package, SCROLL_TERMINAL package, FORM_TERMINAL package, and more

Programming isn’t software engineering – looks at the show tool, the more tool, the write tool, the line tool, the search tool, and more

Testing software components and programs The book is released under an open source license.

Ada 95 Rationale: The Language – The Standard Libraries By John Barnes (466 pages) Ada 95 Rationale: The Language – The Standard Libraries describes the rationale for Ada 95, the revised International Standard. It introduces Ada 95 and its powerful new mechanisms, and explains the rationale behind them. The first part is an Introduction to Ada 95; it presents a general discussion of the scope and objectives of Ada 95 and its major technical features. The second part contains a more detailed chapter by chapter account of the Core language. The third part covers the various Annexes which address the predefined environment and the needs of specialized application areas. Chapters explore: Introduction Evolution of Ada 95

Highlights of Ada 95 – works through the major new features of Ada 95 and the consequential benefits as seen by the general Ada user

Overview of the Ada Language – explores objects, types, classes and operations, statements, expressions and elaboration, system construction, multitasking, exception handling, low level programming, standard library, and application specific facilities The Core Language Introduction

Lexical Elements – reserved words and identifiers, program text, pragmas, and requirements summary

Types and Expressions – types, classes, objects, and views, character types, numeric types, composite types, array types, record types, access types, type conversion, staticness, and more

Object Oriented Programming – describes the various ways in which object oriented programming is achieved in Ada 95

Statements

Subprograms – covers other relatively minor improvements to subprograms

Packages – a number of important changes to the language are addressed in this chapter

Visibility Rules – visibility and scope rules are rewritten to make them consistent and clearer, the use type clause is introduced for operators, renaming is now allowed for subprogram bodies, generic units and library units, and a number of minor improvements

Tasking – protected types, the Requeue statement, timing and more

Program Structure and Compilation Issues – provides more examples of important changes in the overall structural area of the language, and discusses other topics of a structural nature

Exceptions

Generics

Representation Issues The Annexes A Predefined Language Environment

Interface to Other Languages

Systems Programming

Real-Time Systems

Distributed Systems

Information Systems

Numerics

Safety and Security This package may be freely copied and distributed, if accompanied by a statement, and provided that integral copies of all files are included (i.e. no change whatsoever is allowed).

Ada 95 Reference Manual By S. Tucker Taft, Robert A. Duff (533 pages) This Ada 95 Reference Manual is essentially identical to the new International Standard ISO/IEC 8652:1995(E) for the Ada programming language. The thorough technical revisions and extensions documented in this manual are built on broad participation from the international Ada community and generous support by leading institutions. Over 750 submitted revision requests were evaluated, and the resulting enhancements make Ada 95 an outstanding language. The flexibility of languages such as C++, modern features such as object orientation, and improved interfacing capabilities have been added to the reliable software engineering capabilities provided and proven for over a decade by the predecessor version Ada 83; furthermore, upward compatibility from Ada 83 to Ada 95 has been achieved. Chapters cover: Core Language General

Lexical Elements

Declarations and Types

Names and Expressions

Statements

Subprograms

Packages

Visibility Rules

Tasks and Synchronization

Program Structure and Compilation Issues

Exceptions

Generic Units

Representation Issues Annexes Predefined Language Environment

Interface to Other Languages

Systems Programming

Real-Time Systems

Distributed Systems

Information Systems

Numerics

Safety and Security

Obsolescent Features

Language-Defined Attributes

Language-Defined Pragmas

Implementation-Defined Characteristics

Glossary

Syntax Summary The whole package (wrapped in a compressed “tarfile” or “zip file”) may be freely copied and distributed, if accompanied by this statement, and provided that integral copies of all files are included (i.e. no change whatsoever is allowed).