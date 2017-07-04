Master Rust Programming with Free Books

Rust Books

Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.

Rust is ideal for systems, embedded, and other performance critical code.

We publish a series covering the best open source programming books for other popular languages. Read them here.

The Rust Programming Language By Steve Klabnik and Carol Nichols (HTML) The Rust Programming Language teaches you how to program in Rust. It’s a comprehensive resource for all topics related to Rust, and is the primary official document of the language. The second edition is a rewrite that will be printed by NoStarch Press, available around October 2017. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 or the MIT license, at your option. The primary reference for the Rust programming language is contained in a separate book. Rust by Example By Rust Programming Team (298 pages) Rust by Example is a collection of code examples that illustrate various Rust concepts and standard libraries. Chapters cover: Primitives

Custom types

Variable Bindings

Casting

Expressions

Flow Control

Functions

macro_rules!

Modules

Crates

Attributes

Generics

Scoping Rules

Traits

Error Handling

Std library types

Std misc

Meta

Unsafe operations A PDF version is available here. The book is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 or the MIT license. Rust For C++ Programmers By Nick Cameron (58 pages) This tutorial is intended for programmers who already know how pointers and references work and are used to systems programming concepts such as integer widths and memory management. The author intends to cover, primarily, the differences between Rust and C++ to get you writing Rust programs quickly without lots of fluff you may know. Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 or the MIT license. The Rustonomicon By The Rust Team (117 pages) This book digs into all the gritty details so coders can write correct unsafe Rust programs. Chapters explore: Meet Safe and Unsafe

Data Layout

Ownership

Type Conversions

Uninitialized Memory

Ownership Based Resource Management

Unwinding

Concurrency

Implementing Vec Rust Programming Step-by-Step By Carlo Milanesi (312 pages) This book is intended for newcomers to Rust. Only a basic knowledge of programming is required, preferably in C or C++ language. Chapters cover: Introduction

Printing on Terminal

Doing Arithmetic

Naming Objects

Controlling Execution Flow

Using Data Sequences

Using Primitive Types

Enumerating Cases

Using Heterogeneous Data Structures

Defining Functions

Defining Generic Functions and Structs

Allocating Memory

Data Implementation

Defining Closures

Using Changeable Strings

Ranges and Slices

Using Iterators

Input/Output and Error Handling

Using Traits

Object-Oriented Programming

Standard Library Collections

Drops, Moves, and Copies

Borrowing and Lifetimes

More about Lifetimes The book is published under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) license.

PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE PROFILES Ada, Bash, Assembly, C, C++, C#, Clojure, CoffeeScript, ECMAScript, Erlang, Forth, Fortran, Go, Haskell, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Lisp, Logo, Lua, OCaml, Pascal, Perl, PHP, Prolog, Python, R, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Scratch, Swift, VimL

Like this: Like Loading...