Learn Scheme Programming with No Charge Books

The Scheme Programming Language By R. Kent Dybvig (504 pages) Scheme is now a complete general-purpose programming language, though it still derives its power from a small set of key concepts. This book is intended to provide an introduction to the Scheme programming language but not an introduction to programming in general. The reader needs some experience programming and be familiar with terms commonly associated with computers and programming languages. This book covers the language of the Revised 6 Report. Introduction – describes the properties and features of Scheme that make it a useful and enjoyable language to use and describes Scheme’s notational conventions and the typographical conventions employed in this book

Getting Started – an introduction to Scheme programming for the novice Scheme programmer that leads the reader through a series of examples, beginning with simple Scheme expressions and working toward progressively more difficult ones

Going Further – covers more advanced features and concepts such as syntactic extension, continuations, and libraries

Procedures and Variable Bindings – describes operations for creating procedures and variable bindings including variable references, lambda, case-lambda, local binding and more

Control Operations – examines program control operations

Operations on Objects – operations on the various object types (including lists, numbers, and strings)

Input and Output – transcoders, opening files, standard ports, string and bytevector ports, opening custom ports, port operations, input operations, output operations, convenience I/O, filesystem operations, and bytevector/string conversions

Syntactic Extension – looks at keyword bindings, syntax-rules transformers, syntax-case transformers

Records – record-type definitions

Libraries and Top-Level Programs – standard libraries, defining new libraries, and top-level programs

Exceptions and Conditions

Extended Examples

Simply Scheme: Introducing Computer Science By Brian Harvey, Matthew Wright (611 pages) This introduction to computer science and computer programming in Scheme is for non-computer science majors with a strong interest in the subject and for computer science majors who lack prior programming experience. The text allows the student to experience the computer as a tool for expressing ideas, not as a frustrating set of mathematical obstacles. This goal is supported by the use of Scheme, a modern dialect of Lisp, designed to emphasize symbolic programming. Chapters cover: Introduction – introduces the Scheme programming language. It provides a collection of short Scheme programs, presented to show off what Scheme can do

Composition of Functions – explores functions in some detail. This chapter separate she idea of functions from the complexities of programming language notation

Functions as Data – looks at higher-order functions, lambda, as well as a tic-tac-toe example

Recursion – Introduction to recursion, moves on to build up to a recursive procedure by writing a number of special-case non-recursive procedures, starting with small arguments and working toward larger ones. Later chapters look at recursion in more detail, common patterns in recursive procedures, with an extended example showing off what the reader has been learning to accomplish

Abstraction – takes a closer look at two specific kinds of abstraction. One is data abstraction, which means the invention of new data types. The other is the implementation of higher-order functions, an important category of the same process abstraction of which third-person is a trivial example

Sequential Programming – input and output, an example: the functions program, files, vectors, a further example: a spreadsheet program

Concrete Abstractions – An Introduction to Computer Science Using Scheme By Max Hailperin, Barbara Kaiser, and Karl Knight (686 pages) Concrete Abstractions – An Introduction to Computer Science Using Scheme covers the basics of programming and data structures, and gives first-time computer science students the opportunity to not only write programs, but to prove theorems and analyze algorithms as well. The book features thorough integration of theory and practice, and presents theory as an essential component of practice, rather than in contrast to it. Chapters cover: Computer Science and Programming – examines procedures from several different viewpoints. It shows the reader how to write simple, non-recursive procedures in Scheme

Recursion and Induction – introduces students to recursion as a way of generating processes of varying sizes

Iteration and Invariants – introduce iteration as an alternative to recursion, and show how an iterative process uses less memory than a recursive one

Orders of Growth and Tree Recursion – orders of growth, tree recursion and digital signatures, an application: fractal curves

Higher-Order Procedures – procedures taking procedural parameters, then later by writing procedures that return procedures (procedure factories), uncomputability, procedures that make procedures, an application: verifying ID numbers

Compound Data and Data Abstraction – uses the game of Nim to introduce data abstraction as a method for dealing with compound data

Lists – explains Scheme lists through the two-part list viewpoint, and illustrate them using box-and-pointer diagrams. Construct simple lists, both explicitly and procedurally, and explain and reinforce basic list processing idioms (cdring down a list, consing up a list, map, filter, iteration, and tree recursion) through numerous examples and exercises

Trees – binary search trees, efficiency issues with binary search trees, expression trees. The application section develops an automated phone book using the data retrieval radix trees know as tries

Generic Operations – multiple representations, and exploiting commonality. The application section illustrates generic operations by having the reader implement a computer graphics system

Implementing Programming Languages – writing two different Scheme evaluators (Micro-Scheme and Mini-Scheme) in Scheme using the pattern/action system

Computers with Memory – use vectors to program a simulator for our RISC architecture in Scheme

Dynamic Programming – shows how storage, in the form of vectors, can be used to dramatically improve the efficiency of algorithms through the closely related techniques of memoization and dynamic programming

Object-Based Abstractions – RA-Stack Implementations and Representation Invariants, Queues, Binary Search Trees Revisited, An Application: Dictionaries

Object-Oriented Programming – extend object-based programming to true object-oriented programming

Java, Applets and Concurrency – shows how the object-oriented programming ideas from the Object-Oriented Programming chapter can be transplanted into another programming language, Java

Revised Report on the Algorithmic Language Scheme By Richard K Elsey, William Clinger, Jonathan Rees (90 pages) Revised Report on the Algorithmic Language Scheme gives a defining description of the programming language Scheme. Chapters cover: Introduction – provides a brief history of Scheme and the report, with an overview of Scheme’s semantics

Lexical conventions – an informal account of some of the lexical conventions used in writing Scheme programs looking at identifiers, whitespace and comments, and other notations

Basic concepts – variables, syntactic keywords, and regions, external representations, storage model, and proper tail recursion

Expressions – describes the syntax and semantics of primitive and derived expressions

Program Structure – describes the syntax and semantics of programs and definitions

Standard Procedures – describes Scheme’s built-in procedures, including all of Scheme’s data manipulation and input/output primitives

Formal Syntax and Semantics – provides a formal syntax for Scheme written in extended BNF, along with a formal denotational semantics. An example of the use of the language follows the formal syntax and semantics

How to Use Scheme: The Book By Matthias Felleisen, Robert Bruce Findler, Matthew Flatt, Shriram Krishnamurthi, Paul Steckler (HTML) How to Use Scheme bridges the gap between the basic steps of how to design programs and how to design large programs that interact with all kinds of items in our computer and the network to which it is connected. It introduces the reader to some pretty basic ideas, such as file input and output, to more advanced things, such simple GUI design and Web scripting. Chapters cover: File Input and Output S-expressions XML and X-expressions The Conventional Way Reading and Writing Binary Data

Ports: Ports Files and Ports Strings and Ports Networking and Ports Creating Your Own Ports

Strings and Regular Expressions

Scheme Programs and Shell Scripts

Files and Directories

CGI Scripts

Threads and Custodians

Modules and Collections

Classes and Interfaces

The Graphics Toolbox

COM Scripting and Dynamic HTML The Web tree is the publisher-endorsed, on-line version of the book.