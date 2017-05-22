Master Haskell Programming with Free Books

Real World Haskell By Bryan O’Sullivan, John Goerzen, Donald Bruce Stewart (714 pages) Real World Haskell is an easy-to-use, fast-moving tutorial that introduces the reader to functional programming with Haskell. The reader learns how to use Haskell in a variety of practical ways, from short scripts to large and demanding applications. Real World Haskell takes you through the basics of functional programming at a brisk pace, and then helps you increase your understanding of Haskell in real-world issues like I/O, performance, dealing with data, concurrency, and more as you move through each chapter. Chapters cover: Getting started

Types and functions – provides an overview of Haskell’s type system, and much of its syntax. It covers some common basic types, function application, useful composite data types: lists and tuples, functions over lists and tuples, function types and purity, Haskell source files and writing simple functions, understanding evaluation by example, and polymorphism in Haskell

Defining types, streamlining functions – build on this basic knowledge to further enhance our understanding of Haskell

Functional programming – a simple command line framework, a built-in function lines to split a text string on line boundaries, infix functions, working with lists, how to think about loops, anonymous (lambda) functions, partial function application and currying, as-patterns, and code reuse through composition

Writing a library: working with JSON data – develop a small, but complete, Haskell library

Using typeclasses – learn about the need for typeclasses and how to use them. The authors talk about defining their own typeclasses and then cover some of the important typeclasses that are defined in the Haskell library. Finally, the reader is showed how to have the Haskell compiler automatically derive instances ocf certain typeclasses for their types

Input and output – simple, standard-looking I/O, then discusses some of the more powerful options as well as provide more detail on how I/O fits into the pure, lazy, functional Haskell world

Efficient file processing, regular expressions, and file name matching

I/O case study: a library for searching the filesystem – develop a library that gives us many of find’s capabilities, without leaving Haskell. The authors explore several different approaches to writing this library, each with different strengths

Code case study: parsing a binary data format

Testing and quality assurance – how to use QuickCheck to establish invariants in code and then re-examine the pretty printer developed in previous chapters, testing it with QuickCheck. The authors also see how to guide the testing process with GHC’s code coverage tool: HPC

Barcode recognition – make use of the image parsing library developed in the code cast study to build a barcode recognition application

Data structures – looks at association lists, maps, and different data structures, with some extended examples

Monads – provide a powerful way to build computations with effects. This chapter illustrates how monads are useful tools to help solve practical problems

Programming with monads – including association lists, generalised lifting, and separating interface from implementation

The Parsec parsing library – a useful parser combinator library, with which we combine small parsing functions to build more sophisticated parsers

The foreign function interface – shows how the FFI adds a new dimension of flexibility to the language

Monad transformers – similar to a regular monad, but it’s not a standalone entity: instead, it modifies the behaviour of an underlying monad

Error handling – in Haskell, you will find two major types of error handling employed: “pure” error handling and exceptions

Systems programming – attempts a Perl-like “language” that is valid Haskell, implemented in pure Haskell, that makes shell scripting easy

Working with databases – introduces the reader to one of the Haskell frameworks for working with databases. The authors also use this framework to begin building a podcast downloader

Web client programming – develop a real application in this chapter: a podcast downloader, or “podcatcher”

GUI programming – looks at gtk2hs, one of several graphical user interface toolkits available for Haskell

Basic concurrent and parallel programming – harness the power of multicore systems via concurrent and parallel programming

Profiling and tuning for performance – looks at typical space and time problems a Haskell programmer might encounter, and how to methodically analyse, understand and address them

Advanced library design: building a Bloom filter – a set-like data structure that is highly efficient in its use of space

Network programming – discusses lower-level networking tools in the Haskell library

Software transactional memory This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 3.0 License.