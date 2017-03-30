Study Ruby Programming with Open-Source Books

Ruby Best Practices By Gregory Brown (328 pages) Ruby Best Practices is for programmers who want to use Ruby as experienced Rubyists do. Written by the developer of the Ruby project Prawn, this book explains how to design beautiful APIs and domain-specific languages with Ruby, as well as how to work with functional programming ideas and techniques that can simplify your code and make you more productive. Ruby Best Practices is much more about how to go about solving problems in Ruby than it is about the exact solution you should use. The book is not targeted at the Ruby beginner, and will be of little use to someone new to programming. The book assumes a reasonable technical understanding of Ruby, and some experience in developing software with it. The book is split into two parts, with eight chapters forming its core and three appendixes included as supplementary material. This book provides a wealth of information on: Driving Code Through Tests – covers a number testing philosophies and techniques. Use mocks and stubs

Designing Beautiful APIs with special focus on Ruby’s secret powers: Flexible argument processing and code blocks

Mastering the Dynamic Toolkit showing developers how to build flexible interfaces, implementing per-object behaviour, extending and modifying pre-existing code, and building classes and modules programmatically

Text Processing and File Management focusing on regular expressions, working with files, the tempfile standard library, and text-processing strategies

Functional Programming Techniques highlighting modular code organisation, memoization, infinite lists, and higher-order procedures

Understand how and why things can go wrong explaining how to work with logger

Reduce Cultural Barriers by leveraging Ruby’s multilingual capabilities

Skillful Project Maintenance The book is open source, released under the Creative Commons NC-SA license.

I Love Ruby By Karthikeyan A K (246 pages) I Love Ruby explains fundamental concepts and techniques in greater depth than traditional introductions. This approach provides a solid foundation for writing useful, correct, maintainable, and efficient Ruby code. Chapters cover: Variables

Strings

Comparison and Logic

Loops

Arrays

Hashes and Symbols

Ranges

Functions

Variable Scope

Classes & Objects

Rdoc

Modules and Mixins

Date and Time

Files

Proc, Lambdas and Blocks

Multi Threading

Exception Handling

Regular Expressions

Gems

Meta Programming Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify the book under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or any later version published by the Free Software Foundation.

Programming Ruby – The Pragmatic Programmer’s Guide By David Thomas, Andrew Hunt (HTML) Programming Ruby is a tutorial and reference for the Ruby programming language. Use Ruby, and you will write better code, be more productive, and make programming a more enjoyable experience. Topics covered include: Classes, Objects and Variables

Containers, Blocks and Iterators

Standard Types

More about Methods

Expressions

Exceptions, Catch and Throw

Modules

Basic Input and Output

Threads and Processes

When Trouble Strikes

Ruby and its World, the Web, Tk, and Microsoft Windows

Extending Ruby

Reflection, ObjectSpace and Distributed Ruby

Standard Library

Object-Oriented Design Libraries

Network and Web Libraries

Embedded Documentation

Interactive Ruby Shell The first edition of this book is released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later. An updated Second Edition of this book, covering Ruby 1.8 and including descriptions of all the new libraries is available, but is not released under a freely distributable license.

Why’s (Poignant) Guide to Ruby By why the lucky stiff (176 pages) Why’s (poignant) Guide to Ruby is an introductory book to the Ruby programming language. The book includes some wacky humour and goes off-topic on occasions. The book includes jokes that are known within the Ruby community as well as cartoon characters. The contents of the book: About this book

Kon’nichi wa, Ruby

A Quick (and Hopefully Painless) Ride Through Ruby (with Cartoon Foxes): basic introduction to central Ruby concepts

Floating Little Leaves of Code: evaluation and values, hashes and lists

Them What Make the Rules and Them What Live the Dream: case/when, while/until, variable scope, blocks, methods, class definitions, class attributes, objects, modules, introspection in IRB, dup, self, rbconfig module

Downtown: metaprogramming, regular expressions

When You Wish Upon a Beard: send method, new methods in existing classes

Heaven’s Harp This book is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License.

Ruby Hacking Guide By Minero Aoki – translated by Vincent Isambart and Clifford Escobar Caoille (HTML) This book has the following goals: To have knowledge of the structure of Ruby

To gain knowledge about language processing systems in general

To acquire skills in reading source code This book has four main parts: Objects

Syntactic analysis

Evaluation

Peripheral around the evaluator Knowledge about the C language and the basics of object-oriented programming is needed to get the most from the book. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike2.5 license. The official support site of the original book is i.loveruby.net/ja/rhg/

The Book Of Ruby By How Collingbourne (425 pages) The Book Of Ruby is a free in-depth tutorial to Ruby programming. The Book Of Ruby is provided in the form of a PDF document in which each chapter is accompanied by ready-to-run source code for all the examples. There is also an Introduction which explains how to use the source code in Ruby In Steel or any other editor/IDE of your choice plus appendices and an index. It concentrates principally on version 1.8.x of the Ruby language. The book is divided up into bite-sized chunks. Each chapter introduces a theme which is subdivided into sub-topics. Each programming topic is accompanied by one or more small self-contained, ready-to-run Ruby programs. Strings, Numbers, Classes, and Objects – getting and putting input, strings and embedded evaluation, numbers, testing a condition: if … then, local and global variables, classes and objects, instance variables, messages, methods and polymorphism, constructors, and inspecting objects

Class Hierarchies, Attributes, and Class Variables – superclasses and subclasses, passing arguments to the superclass, accessor methods, ‘set’ accessors, attribute readers and writers, calling methods of a superclass, and class variables

Strings and Ranges – user-defined string delimiters, backquotes, and more

Arrays and Hashes – shows how to create a list of objects

Loops and Iterators – for loops, blocks, while loops, while modifiers, and until loops

Conditional Statements – If..Then..Else, And..Or..Not, If..Elsif, unless, if and unless modifiers, and case statements

Methods – class methods, class variables, what are class methods for, ruby constructors, singleton methods, singleton classes, overriding methods and more

Passing Arguments and Returning Values – instance methods, class methods, singleton methods, returning values, returning multiple values, default and multiple arguments, assignment and parameter passing, and more

Exception Handling – covers rescue, ensure, else, error numbers, retry, and raise

Blocks, Procs, and Lambdas – explains why they are special to Ruby

Symbols – symbols and strings, symbols and variables, and why symbols should be used

Modules and Mixins

Files and IO – opening and closing files, files and directories, copying files, directory enquiries, a discursion into recursion, and sorting by size

YAML – includes nested sequences, saving YAML data and more

Marshal – offers an alternative way of saving and loading data

Regular Expressions – making matches, match groups, and more

Threads – shows you how to run more than one task at a time

Debugging and Testing – covers the interactive ruby shell (IRB.exe), debugging, and unit testing

Ruby on Rails – goes through a hands-on guide to create a blog

Dynamic Programming – self-modifying programs, eval magic, special types of eval, adding variables and methods, and more The book is distributed by SapphireSteel Software – developers of the Ruby In Steel IDE for Visual Studio. Readers may copy or distribute the text and programs of The Book Of Ruby (free edition).

The Little Book Of Ruby By Huw Collingbourne (87 pages) The Little Book of Ruby is a step-by-step tutorial to programming in Ruby. It guides the reader through the fundamentals of Ruby. It shares content with The Book of Ruby, but aims to be a simpler guide to the main features of Ruby. Chapters cover: Strings and Methods – including embedded evaluation. Details the syntax to Ruby methods

Classes and Objects – explains how to create new types of objects

Class Hierarchies – a class which is a ‘special type ’ of some other class simply ‘inherits’ the features of that other class

Accessors, Attributes, Class Variables – accessor methods, attribute readers and writers, attributes create variables, calling methods of a superclass, and class variables are explored

Arrays – learn how to create a list of objects: arrays including multi-dimensional arrays,

Hashes – create, indexing into a hash, and hash operations are covered

Loops and Iterators – for loops, blocks, while loops, while modifiers, and until loops

Conditional Statements – If..Then..Else, And..Or..Not, If..Elsif, unless, if and unless modifiers, and case statements

Modules and Mixins – including module methods, modules as namespaces, module ‘instance methods’, included modules or ‘mixins’, including modules from files, and pre-defined modules

Saving Files, Moving on.. This book can be copied and distributed freely as long as the text is not modified and the copyright notice is retained.

Kestrels, Quirky Birds, and Hopeless Egocentricity By Reg “raganwald” Braithwaite (123 pages) Kestrels, Quirky Birds, and Hopeless Egocentricity collects Reg “Raganwald” Braithwaite’s series of essays about Combinatory Logic, Method Combinators, and Ruby Meta-Programing into a convenient e-book. The book provides a gentle introduction to Combinatory Logic, applied using the Ruby programming language. Combinatory Logic is a mathematical notation that is powerful enough to handle set theory and issues in computability. In this book, the reader meets some of the standard combinators, and for each one the book explores some of its ramifications when writing programs using the Ruby programming language. In Combinatory Logic, combinators combine and alter each other, and the book’s Ruby examples focus on combining and altering Ruby code. From simple examples like the K Combinator and Ruby’s .tap method, the books works up to meta-programming with aspects and recursive combinators. The book is published under the MIT license.