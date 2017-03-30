Study Ruby Programming with Open-Source Books
Open Source Ruby Books
Ruby is a general purpose, scripting, structured, flexible, fully object-oriented programming language developed by Yukihiro “Matz” Matsumoto. It features a fully dynamic type system, which means that the majority of its type checking is performed at run-time rather than at compilation. This stops programmers having to overly worry about integer and string types. Ruby has automatic memory management. The language shares many similar traits with Python, Perl, Lisp, Ada, Eiffel, and Smalltalk.
Ruby’s popularity was enhanced by the Ruby on Rails framework, a full-stack web framework which has been used to create many popular applications including Basecamp, GitHub, Shopify, Airbnb, Twitch, SoundCloud, Hulu, Zendesk, Square, and Highrise.
Ruby possesses a high portability running on Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, Cygwin, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, BSD/OS, Solaris, Tru64 UNIX, HP-UX, and many other operating systems. The TIOBE Programming Community index currently ranks Ruby in 12th place.
This compilation makes 9 strong recommendations. There are books here for beginner, intermediate, and advanced programmers. All of the texts are, of course, released under an open source license.
This article is part of OSSBlog’s series of open source programming books.
|
Ruby Best Practices
By Gregory Brown (328 pages)
Ruby Best Practices is for programmers who want to use Ruby as experienced Rubyists do. Written by the developer of the Ruby project Prawn, this book explains how to design beautiful APIs and domain-specific languages with Ruby, as well as how to work with functional programming ideas and techniques that can simplify your code and make you more productive.
Ruby Best Practices is much more about how to go about solving problems in Ruby than it is about the exact solution you should use. The book is not targeted at the Ruby beginner, and will be of little use to someone new to programming. The book assumes a reasonable technical understanding of Ruby, and some experience in developing software with it.
The book is split into two parts, with eight chapters forming its core and three appendixes included as supplementary material.
This book provides a wealth of information on:
The book is open source, released under the Creative Commons NC-SA license.
|
I Love Ruby
By Karthikeyan A K (246 pages)
I Love Ruby explains fundamental concepts and techniques in greater depth than traditional introductions. This approach provides a solid foundation for writing useful, correct, maintainable, and efficient Ruby code.
Chapters cover:
Permission is granted to copy, distribute and/or modify the book under the terms of the GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.3 or any later version published by the Free Software Foundation.
|
Programming Ruby – The Pragmatic Programmer’s Guide
By David Thomas, Andrew Hunt (HTML)
Programming Ruby is a tutorial and reference for the Ruby programming language. Use Ruby, and you will write better code, be more productive, and make programming a more enjoyable experience.
Topics covered include:
The first edition of this book is released under the Open Publication License, v1.0 or later. An updated Second Edition of this book, covering Ruby 1.8 and including descriptions of all the new libraries is available, but is not released under a freely distributable license.
|
Why’s (Poignant) Guide to Ruby
By why the lucky stiff (176 pages)
Why’s (poignant) Guide to Ruby is an introductory book to the Ruby programming language. The book includes some wacky humour and goes off-topic on occasions. The book includes jokes that are known within the Ruby community as well as cartoon characters.
The contents of the book:
This book is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License.
|
Ruby Hacking Guide
By Minero Aoki – translated by Vincent Isambart and Clifford Escobar Caoille (HTML)
This book has the following goals:
This book has four main parts:
Knowledge about the C language and the basics of object-oriented programming is needed to get the most from the book. This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike2.5 license.
The official support site of the original book is i.loveruby.net/ja/rhg/
|
The Book Of Ruby
By How Collingbourne (425 pages)
The Book Of Ruby is a free in-depth tutorial to Ruby programming.
The Book Of Ruby is provided in the form of a PDF document in which each chapter is accompanied by ready-to-run source code for all the examples. There is also an Introduction which explains how to use the source code in Ruby In Steel or any other editor/IDE of your choice plus appendices and an index. It concentrates principally on version 1.8.x of the Ruby language.
The book is divided up into bite-sized chunks. Each chapter introduces a theme which is subdivided into sub-topics. Each programming topic is accompanied by one or more small self-contained, ready-to-run Ruby programs.
The book is distributed by SapphireSteel Software – developers of the Ruby In Steel IDE for Visual Studio. Readers may copy or distribute the text and programs of The Book Of Ruby (free edition).
|
The Little Book Of Ruby
By Huw Collingbourne (87 pages)
The Little Book of Ruby is a step-by-step tutorial to programming in Ruby. It guides the reader through the fundamentals of Ruby. It shares content with The Book of Ruby, but aims to be a simpler guide to the main features of Ruby.
Chapters cover:
This book can be copied and distributed freely as long as the text is not modified and the copyright notice is retained.
|
Kestrels, Quirky Birds, and Hopeless Egocentricity
By Reg “raganwald” Braithwaite (123 pages)
Kestrels, Quirky Birds, and Hopeless Egocentricity collects Reg “Raganwald” Braithwaite’s series of essays about Combinatory Logic, Method Combinators, and Ruby Meta-Programing into a convenient e-book.
The book provides a gentle introduction to Combinatory Logic, applied using the Ruby programming language. Combinatory Logic is a mathematical notation that is powerful enough to handle set theory and issues in computability.
In this book, the reader meets some of the standard combinators, and for each one the book explores some of its ramifications when writing programs using the Ruby programming language. In Combinatory Logic, combinators combine and alter each other, and the book’s Ruby examples focus on combining and altering Ruby code. From simple examples like the K Combinator and Ruby’s .tap method, the books works up to meta-programming with aspects and recursive combinators.
The book is published under the MIT license.
|
Ruby Programming
By Wikibooks.org (261 pages)
Ruby is an interpreted, object-oriented programming language.
The book is broken down into several sections and is intended to be read sequentially.
This book is published under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported license.
In no particular order, I’ll close with useful free-to-download Ruby programming books which are not released under an open source license.
- Mr. Neighborly’s Humble Little Ruby Book – an easy to read, easy to follow guide to all things Ruby.
- Introduction to Programming with Ruby – learn the basic foundational building blocks of programming, starting from the very beginning
- Object Oriented Programming with Ruby – learn the basic foundational building blocks of object oriented programming, starting from the very beginning
- Core Ruby Tools – provides a short tour of four core Ruby tools: Gems, Ruby Version Managers, Bundler, and Rake.
- Learn Ruby the Hard Way, 3rd Edition – a simple book designed to start your programming adventures
- Learn to Program – by Chris Pine
- Ruby Essentials – designed to provide a concise and easy to follow guide to learning Ruby.
Leave a Reply