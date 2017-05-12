Understand Pascal / Delphi Programming with Free Books
Pascal is an imperative and procedural programming language designed in the late 1960s by Niklaus Wirth to teach structured programming using subprograms called procedures and functions. The language is a direct descendant from ALGOL 60, and takes programming components from ALGOL 68 and ALGOL-W. Pascal was named in honour after the French mathematician, physicist, and philosopher Blaise Pascal who helped to pioneer computer development.
Pascal is a popular teaching language to introduce structured programming techniques to students. There are many benefits from this type of programming such as code reusability, partitioning code into readable modules and procedures, and help programmers work together on code simultaneously. The language also lends itself to teaching with its easy syntax. Pascal is a strongly typed language, procedural, case insensitive, with extensive error checking. It has built in data types such as arrays, records, files and sets. There are also user defined data types. Pascal supports object oriented programming.
This article selects the best open source books that’ll give readers a firm foundation in developing Pascal software.
Essential Pascal (2nd Edition)
By Marco Cantù (16hh6 pages)
Essential Pascal is an online introduction to the Pascal programming language. This book has been written by Marco Cantù (the author of the best selling book, Mastering Delphi). It covers the language form the perspective of Borland’s Delphi development environment.
Chapters cover:
This book is not published under a specific license, but it’s sufficiently open to regard it as a free book.
Start Programming using Object Pascal
By Motaz Abdel Azeem (150 pages)
Start Programming using Object Pascal is written for programmers who wish to learn Object Pascal. The book is also suitable as a first programming book for new students and non-programmers. It illustrates programming techniques in general in addition to the Object Pascal Language. Object Pascal is a general purpose hybrid (structured and object oriented programming) language.
The examples in the book make use of Lazarus and Free Pascal.
Chapters cover:
The book is licensed under the Creative Commons.
Essential Delphi
By Marco Cantù (156 pages)
This book is a gentle introduction to Borland Delphi. A lot of the material in this book featured in Mastering Delphi.
Chapters include:
The author’s website does not currently offer a valid link to download the book, but it’s easily located on the net.
This book is not published under a specific license, but it’s sufficiently open to regard it as a free book.
Free Pascal Reference Guide
By Michaël Van Canneyt (243 pages)
This book is a reference for the Pascal language as implemented by the Free Pascal compiler. It describes all Pascal constructs supported by Free Pascal, and lists all supported data types. The aim is to list which Pascal constructs are supported, and to show where the Free Pascal implementation differs from the Turbo Pascal or Delphi implementations.
This book does not aim to provide a detailed guide to Pascal.
This work is published under an open source license.
Pascal Programming
By Wikibooks (HTML)
Chapters cover:
Text is available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike License.
