Fun to Play Open Source Turn-Based Strategy Games

Turn-Based Strategy Games

If you adore hectic racing games, death-defying first person shooters, entertaining arcade classics, or nervy tower defense games, this article might not up your street. Here we’re covering turn-based strategy games that require intelligence, and the ability to come up with an innovative plan that will leave the competition mesmerized. As the title indicates, we are covering a genre where players take turns when playing, strategically seeking to outsmart the enemy.

Many of the biggest computer games concentrate on explosion-filled genres. But there is a place for high quality turn-based strategy games. It’s a neglected genre in the mainstream, yet contains many marvelous titles. The genre might conjure thoughts of board games with dice and individualized pieces. But, now, they can use the latest technology to make more realistic and immersive experiences.

There’s a vast range of open source games in this field. Turn-based strategy games lend themselves remarkably to open source development. This genre doesn’t need armies of artwork or computer modelling. Games of this type also have fairly modest system requirements, and gives gamers time to get to grips with the controls even if it can take many hours to learn all of the intricacies. You can sit back, strategise, and take a breath, considering all options before making a move. So if you’re looking for a change of pace, check out the following games.

All of the games featured below have great gameplay, they’re immersive, fascinating, and hugely satisfying. They can be maddeningly addictive too. And as the source code is freely available, anyone can pick up, modify, and expand upon the games.

We only advocate open source games here. And we give preference to games that run on multiple operating systems. We’ve excluded many excellent turn-based strategy games simply because there are too many good titles to cover in a single article. But the ones covered below are definitely a great introduction to the genre.

STRATEGY GAMES Battle for Wesnoth Turn-based strategy game with a fantasy theme Hedgewars Strategy, artillery, action and comedy game Stellar Forces Uses Laser Squad/X-Com style mechanics FreeOrion Space empire and galactic conquest inspired by Master of Orion Scorched3D Simple Turn-Based Artillery Fun LordsAWar! Similar to Warlords II TripleA Similar to Axis & Allies and Risk Tenés Empanadas Graciela Conquer all the countries of the world FreeCol Based on the classic, Colonization

The games are not listed by any sort of ranking. They are all worth downloading and free in every sense.

A turn-based strategy game is a counterpart to a real-time strategy game. We covered that genre in an earlier post.

Like this: Like Loading...