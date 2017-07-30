Grasp Prolog Programming with Free Books

Logic, Programming and Prolog (2ed) By Ulf Nilsson and Jan Maluszynski (294 pages) The main objective of Logic, Programming and Prolog is to provide a uniform account of both the foundations of logic programming and simple programming techniques in the programming language Prolog. Chapters include: Preliminaries – contains a recapitulation of notions basic to logic in general. The chapter discusses concepts related both to model- and proof-theory of predicate logic including notions like language, interpretation, model, logical consequence, logical inference, soundness and completeness. The final section introduces the concept of substitution

Definite Logic Programs – introduces the restricted language of definite programs and discusses the model-theoretic consequences of restricting the language

SLD-Resolution – describes the operational semantics of definite programs

Negation in Logic Programming – discusses the use of negation in logic programming. It introduces the negation-as-definite-failure rule used to implement negation in most Prolog systems and also provides a logical justification of the rule by extending the user’s program with additional axioms

Towards Prolog: Cut and Arithmetic – Cut is introduced as a mechanism for reducing the overhead of Prolog computations. The chapter also discusses the use of predefined arithmetic predicates in Prolog and provides a logical explanation for them

Logic and Databases – describes logic programming from a database point of view

Programming with Recursive Data Structures – demonstrates techniques for defining relations on recursive data-structures, in particular on lists

Amalgamating Object- and Meta-language – introduces the notion of meta- and object-language and illustrates how to use logic programs for describing SLD-resolution. The chapter also introduces some (controversial) built-in predicates available in most Prolog implementations

Logic and Expert Systems – demonstrates how to extend an interpreter from the previous chapter into a simple expert-system shell

Logic and Grammars – shows how to describe grammars in Prolog, starting from context-free grammars. Larger classes of languages are considered. The chapter moves on to introduce the notion of Definite Clause Grammars (DCGs) commonly used for describing both natural and artificial languages in Prolog

Searching in a State-space – demonstrates simple techniques for solving search-problems in state-transition graphs and raises some of the difficulties which are inherently associated with such problems

Logic Programming and Concurrency – describes a class of languages commonly called concurrent logic programming languages

Logic Programs with Equality – discusses an approach to integration of logic programming with functional programming based on the use of equations

Constraint Logic Programming – concerns the use of constraints in logic programming

Query-answering in Deductive Databases – concerns the use of constraints in logic programming. A rigorous semantical framework is briefly described The book may also be copied and distributed in paper-form for non-profit use only.